The Norfolk Street Choir Project's Shop

Share beauty, hope, and creativity with this unique 5" x 7" glossy greeting card featuring original artwork created by a participant in the Norfolk Street Choir Project’s Expressive Arts Collaborative. Each card showcases self-created art that reflects the spirit of resilience, community, and expression found within our programs.

The inside is blank, allowing you to personalize your message for any occasion. Perfect for sending encouragement, gratitude, or simply a note from the heart.

Your purchase supports the Norfolk Street Choir Project and its mission to uplift individuals impacted by homelessness through music, art, and connection.