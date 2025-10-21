The Norfolk Street Choir Project's Shop

The Norfolk Street Choir Project Inc

Individual Notecard by Mary item
Individual Notecard by Mary
$5

Share beauty, hope, and creativity with this unique 5" x 7" glossy greeting card featuring original artwork created by a participant in the Norfolk Street Choir Project’s Expressive Arts Collaborative. Each card showcases self-created art that reflects the spirit of resilience, community, and expression found within our programs.

The inside is blank, allowing you to personalize your message for any occasion. Perfect for sending encouragement, gratitude, or simply a note from the heart.

Your purchase supports the Norfolk Street Choir Project and its mission to uplift individuals impacted by homelessness through music, art, and connection.

Individual Notecard by Kee item
Individual Notecard by Kee
$5

Individual Notecard by John item
Individual Notecard by John
$5

Four Notecards - Abstract
$15

Share beauty, hope, and creativity with these unique 5" x 7" glossy greeting cards featuring original artwork created by a participant in the Norfolk Street Choir Project’s Expressive Arts Collaborative. Each card showcases self-created art that reflects the spirit of resilience, community, and expression found within our programs.

The insides are blank, allowing you to personalize your message for any occasion. Perfect for sending encouragement, gratitude, or simply a note from the heart.

Your purchase supports the Norfolk Street Choir Project and its mission to uplift individuals impacted by homelessness through music, art, and connection.

Four Notecards - Nature
$15

Ten Notecards
$30

Purchase the entire Premiere Collection.

