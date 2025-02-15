The Northeast Conference on the Teaching of Languages, Inc.'s Silent Auction

2 tickets to the 3/4 NYC premiere of "Rebel with a Clause"
$15
Starting bid
2 tickets to the NYC premiere of the documentary "Rebel with a Clause," a rollicking new grammar road trip documentary-comedy. Date: National Grammar Day, March 4, of course!
Kindly donated by author and star Ellen Jovin.
Retail value $50.
2 tickets to the NYC premiere of the documentary "Rebel with a Clause," a rollicking new grammar road trip documentary-comedy. Date: National Grammar Day, March 4, of course!
Kindly donated by author and star Ellen Jovin.
Retail value $50.
One-night luxury stay: splendid Congress Hall (Cape May, NJ)
$50
Starting bid
Decompress after inspiring and empowering students by enjoying a one-night luxury stay at the splendid Congress Hall historic hotel facing the ocean in the nation's oldest seaside resort, Cape May, NJ. Smell that ocean air!
https://www.caperesorts.com/congress-hall
-Kindly donated by Christopher Gwin.
-Retail value $400.
Decompress after inspiring and empowering students by enjoying a one-night luxury stay at the splendid Congress Hall historic hotel facing the ocean in the nation's oldest seaside resort, Cape May, NJ. Smell that ocean air!
https://www.caperesorts.com/congress-hall
-Kindly donated by Christopher Gwin.
-Retail value $400.
Dinner for two at Louisa's in Cape May
$25
Starting bid
Enjoy a dinner for two at Louisa's Cafe in Cape May, NJ. Louisa's is in the nation's oldest seaside resort and has been a farm-and- dock-to-table restaurant since 1980, with a from scratch kitchen offering local seafood and in-season garden delights, not to mention the splendid chef-prepared daily desserts.
-Kindly donated by Chris Gwin
-Retail value: 200
Enjoy a dinner for two at Louisa's Cafe in Cape May, NJ. Louisa's is in the nation's oldest seaside resort and has been a farm-and- dock-to-table restaurant since 1980, with a from scratch kitchen offering local seafood and in-season garden delights, not to mention the splendid chef-prepared daily desserts.
-Kindly donated by Chris Gwin
-Retail value: 200
Cape May Architectural Walking Tour (1 hour)
$25
Starting bid
During your Cape May travels, enjoy a 1-hour private walking tour (up to 4 people) of the gorgeous neighborhoods.
-Retail Value $150
During your Cape May travels, enjoy a 1-hour private walking tour (up to 4 people) of the gorgeous neighborhoods.
-Retail Value $150
Start your Japanese-Learning Journey
$30
Starting bid
Become a language learner yourself! Get started on your Japanese language-learning journey with a free one-month membership to My Nihongo Lessons. You will receive two 30-minute sessions in the month, as well as access to any download currently in my store.
-Retail value $75.
-Kindly donated by Tracie Whiting Kipper
-https://mynihongolessons.com/
Become a language learner yourself! Get started on your Japanese language-learning journey with a free one-month membership to My Nihongo Lessons. You will receive two 30-minute sessions in the month, as well as access to any download currently in my store.
-Retail value $75.
-Kindly donated by Tracie Whiting Kipper
-https://mynihongolessons.com/
Private tango lesson in NYC
$30
Starting bid
Come back to NYC and schedule a Private Tango lesson! Designed for individuals with no prior tango experience, providing a foundational understanding of the Argentine Tango through learning the basic embrace, connection, walking steps, fundamental movements, and musicality. A time, date, and place will be arranged with the recipient of the tango lesson.
Retail value $150.
Kindly donated by Jacqueline.
Come back to NYC and schedule a Private Tango lesson! Designed for individuals with no prior tango experience, providing a foundational understanding of the Argentine Tango through learning the basic embrace, connection, walking steps, fundamental movements, and musicality. A time, date, and place will be arranged with the recipient of the tango lesson.
Retail value $150.
Kindly donated by Jacqueline.
The Jackson Heights Dumpling Experience
$30
Starting bid
Plan a day in NYC (schedule at your convenience) to explore Jackson Heights, (the most culturally diverse area in the most culturally diverse borough of NYC)
We will visit various restaurants that have their own way of making dumplings. We will start with a Salvadoran Pupusa and make our way to a Philipino, Japanese, Nepalese, and Chinese spots to have a gastronomical experience you can only have in NYC. We take our "dumplings" to go and we walk aroud the Jackson Heights neighborhood. Wear comfortable shoes, bring your appetite (and appetite for adventure) and get ready for a personalized guide you will not find in tourist books.
-Kindly donated by Munro Johnson
-Retail value $150.
Plan a day in NYC (schedule at your convenience) to explore Jackson Heights, (the most culturally diverse area in the most culturally diverse borough of NYC)
We will visit various restaurants that have their own way of making dumplings. We will start with a Salvadoran Pupusa and make our way to a Philipino, Japanese, Nepalese, and Chinese spots to have a gastronomical experience you can only have in NYC. We take our "dumplings" to go and we walk aroud the Jackson Heights neighborhood. Wear comfortable shoes, bring your appetite (and appetite for adventure) and get ready for a personalized guide you will not find in tourist books.
-Kindly donated by Munro Johnson
-Retail value $150.
"All you Need is Love" painting on NYC map
$15
Starting bid
Take a bite of the Big Apple home with you! One-of-a-kind painting on a map, from the "Looking for Love" collection. All the good vibes here.
-https://gustavofernandezart.com/
-Kindly donated by bilingual artist Gustavo Fernández
-Retail value $60.
Take a bite of the Big Apple home with you! One-of-a-kind painting on a map, from the "Looking for Love" collection. All the good vibes here.
-https://gustavofernandezart.com/
-Kindly donated by bilingual artist Gustavo Fernández
-Retail value $60.
3D Globe Puzzle: Whole world in your hands
$15
Starting bid
Display your world-building skills with this rotating, sturdy “The Earth” globe puzzle (complete with stand), and plan your next exciting adventure or exchange for your students!
Retail value $55
Display your world-building skills with this rotating, sturdy “The Earth” globe puzzle (complete with stand), and plan your next exciting adventure or exchange for your students!
Retail value $55
Time with VIP Leslie Grahn
$25
Starting bid
Have you ever wanted individual coaching time with educator extraordinaire and WL consultant Leslie Grahn? Then bid for a one-on-one coaching session. You already know her resume as teacher, supervisor, consultant, and friend to us all. Now spend quality time with Leslie as she gives you all her expert advice and tips that can be implemented IMMEDIATELY. 30 minutes with Leslie? You'd be crazy not to bid! Thank you, Leslie!
Value: Priceless
Have you ever wanted individual coaching time with educator extraordinaire and WL consultant Leslie Grahn? Then bid for a one-on-one coaching session. You already know her resume as teacher, supervisor, consultant, and friend to us all. Now spend quality time with Leslie as she gives you all her expert advice and tips that can be implemented IMMEDIATELY. 30 minutes with Leslie? You'd be crazy not to bid! Thank you, Leslie!
Value: Priceless
Time with VIP Lea Graner Kennedy
$25
Starting bid
ACTFL Consultant Lea Graner Kennedy is an expert in teaching and writing curriculum. She has worked in Connecticut as a WL Supervisor, serves on NADSFL, and is often hired by schools to support teachers on their proficiency journeys using tools such as the UN Sustainable Goals and AI technology. Set up a time to meet one-on-one with her (~30 minutes) to further your teaching journey. Thank you, Lea!
Value: Priceless!
ACTFL Consultant Lea Graner Kennedy is an expert in teaching and writing curriculum. She has worked in Connecticut as a WL Supervisor, serves on NADSFL, and is often hired by schools to support teachers on their proficiency journeys using tools such as the UN Sustainable Goals and AI technology. Set up a time to meet one-on-one with her (~30 minutes) to further your teaching journey. Thank you, Lea!
Value: Priceless!
Time with VIP Meredith White
$25
Starting bid
Spanish teacher Meredith White now serves as Instructional Technology Support in Gwinnett County Schools, Georgia. She is adept at helping teachers work with novice learners looking to improve their language proficiency. If you have ever attended one of her sessions, you know you will leave with many, ready-to-go tools in using technology like Go Formative and CI strategies. She will teach you about the newest tools in a way that is innovative yet streamlined. Sign up for one-on-one time (~30 minutes) with her! Thank you, Meredith!
Value: Priceless!
Spanish teacher Meredith White now serves as Instructional Technology Support in Gwinnett County Schools, Georgia. She is adept at helping teachers work with novice learners looking to improve their language proficiency. If you have ever attended one of her sessions, you know you will leave with many, ready-to-go tools in using technology like Go Formative and CI strategies. She will teach you about the newest tools in a way that is innovative yet streamlined. Sign up for one-on-one time (~30 minutes) with her! Thank you, Meredith!
Value: Priceless!
Time with VIP Kim Potowski
$25
Starting bid
Do you have questions about how to best serve your heritage speakers? Have you been inspired by a talk or session from Kim Potowski, PhD? Then bid for a one-on-one coaching session and you can find a time for a ~30 session to ask all your questions and get her ideas.
Thank you, Kim!
Value: Priceless!
Do you have questions about how to best serve your heritage speakers? Have you been inspired by a talk or session from Kim Potowski, PhD? Then bid for a one-on-one coaching session and you can find a time for a ~30 session to ask all your questions and get her ideas.
Thank you, Kim!
Value: Priceless!
Time with VIP Joanne O'Toole
$25
Starting bid
New York State teachers know Joanne O'Toole, PhD as part of the NYS Dream Team, supporting teachers in the implementation of our revised standards. Win time to meet with Joanne and ask all your burning questions.
Thank you, Joanne!
Value: Priceless
New York State teachers know Joanne O'Toole, PhD as part of the NYS Dream Team, supporting teachers in the implementation of our revised standards. Win time to meet with Joanne and ask all your burning questions.
Thank you, Joanne!
Value: Priceless
One-on-one with Mead Fellow Beth Pachas
$25
Starting bid
Bid on this amazing 1-hour walkthrough session with Beth Pachas, former Mead Fellow and creator of the Pachas en Perú video library! She'll share her authentic video library in Spanish, organized by topic and level, and she'll teach you an interactive way to create lessons with these authentic resources (videos, maps, songs, pictures, menus) and more! You'll be able to ask all your questions and you'll walk away with countless lesson possibilities!
Bid on this amazing 1-hour walkthrough session with Beth Pachas, former Mead Fellow and creator of the Pachas en Perú video library! She'll share her authentic video library in Spanish, organized by topic and level, and she'll teach you an interactive way to create lessons with these authentic resources (videos, maps, songs, pictures, menus) and more! You'll be able to ask all your questions and you'll walk away with countless lesson possibilities!
Beaded necklace
$10
Starting bid
Funky chunky yellow and black beads. Excellent condition, make a statement at your next event (which includes your class.) You can also match the school bus on your next field trip!
Retail value $50.
Funky chunky yellow and black beads. Excellent condition, make a statement at your next event (which includes your class.) You can also match the school bus on your next field trip!
Retail value $50.
Vintage necklace
$10
Starting bid
Vintage black and white beaded necklace, good shape. Asian vibe. Elevate your next class period or other event by wearing this. Matches your black-and-white copies:)
Retail value $40.
Vintage black and white beaded necklace, good shape. Asian vibe. Elevate your next class period or other event by wearing this. Matches your black-and-white copies:)
Retail value $40.
Membership to AI Innovator Community
$50
Starting bid
A membership to the AI Innovator Community for the remainder of the 2025 school year AND the 2025-2026 school year! This unique community is designed to assist Language Educators on their AI Literacy journey. With access to monthly virtual workshops dedicated to using Generative AI in the language classroom, a quarterly newsletter and various asynchronous courses related to using Generative AI as a language teacher! https://lologramos.thinkific.com/bundles/ai-innovator-community-for-language-educators. (*will need the best email of winner to register for these subscriptions)
-Thank you, Noemí!
-Retail value $300
A membership to the AI Innovator Community for the remainder of the 2025 school year AND the 2025-2026 school year! This unique community is designed to assist Language Educators on their AI Literacy journey. With access to monthly virtual workshops dedicated to using Generative AI in the language classroom, a quarterly newsletter and various asynchronous courses related to using Generative AI as a language teacher! https://lologramos.thinkific.com/bundles/ai-innovator-community-for-language-educators. (*will need the best email of winner to register for these subscriptions)
-Thank you, Noemí!
-Retail value $300
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