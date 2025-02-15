The Northeast Conference on the Teaching of Languages, Inc.'s Silent Auction

Plan a day in NYC (schedule at your convenience) to explore Jackson Heights, (the most culturally diverse area in the most culturally diverse borough of NYC) We will visit various restaurants that have their own way of making dumplings. We will start with a Salvadoran Pupusa and make our way to a Philipino, Japanese, Nepalese, and Chinese spots to have a gastronomical experience you can only have in NYC. We take our "dumplings" to go and we walk aroud the Jackson Heights neighborhood. Wear comfortable shoes, bring your appetite (and appetite for adventure) and get ready for a personalized guide you will not find in tourist books. -Kindly donated by Munro Johnson -Retail value $150.

Plan a day in NYC (schedule at your convenience) to explore Jackson Heights, (the most culturally diverse area in the most culturally diverse borough of NYC) We will visit various restaurants that have their own way of making dumplings. We will start with a Salvadoran Pupusa and make our way to a Philipino, Japanese, Nepalese, and Chinese spots to have a gastronomical experience you can only have in NYC. We take our "dumplings" to go and we walk aroud the Jackson Heights neighborhood. Wear comfortable shoes, bring your appetite (and appetite for adventure) and get ready for a personalized guide you will not find in tourist books. -Kindly donated by Munro Johnson -Retail value $150.

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