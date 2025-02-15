Hosted by

The Northeast Conference on the Teaching of Languages, Inc.

About this event

Sales closed

The Northeast Conference on the Teaching of Languages, Inc.'s Silent Auction

Pick-up location

Hilton Midtown 2nd Floor Promenade (where registration was)

2 tickets to the 3/4 NYC premiere of "Rebel with a Clause" item
2 tickets to the 3/4 NYC premiere of "Rebel with a Clause"
$15

Starting bid

2 tickets to the NYC premiere of the documentary "Rebel with a Clause," a rollicking new grammar road trip documentary-comedy. Date: National Grammar Day, March 4, of course! Kindly donated by author and star Ellen Jovin. Retail value $50.
One-night luxury stay: splendid Congress Hall (Cape May, NJ) item
One-night luxury stay: splendid Congress Hall (Cape May, NJ) item
One-night luxury stay: splendid Congress Hall (Cape May, NJ) item
One-night luxury stay: splendid Congress Hall (Cape May, NJ)
$50

Starting bid

Decompress after inspiring and empowering students by enjoying a one-night luxury stay at the splendid Congress Hall historic hotel facing the ocean in the nation's oldest seaside resort, Cape May, NJ. Smell that ocean air! https://www.caperesorts.com/congress-hall -Kindly donated by Christopher Gwin. -Retail value $400.
Dinner for two at Louisa's in Cape May item
Dinner for two at Louisa's in Cape May item
Dinner for two at Louisa's in Cape May
$25

Starting bid

Enjoy a dinner for two at Louisa's Cafe in Cape May, NJ. Louisa's is in the nation's oldest seaside resort and has been a farm-and- dock-to-table restaurant since 1980, with a from scratch kitchen offering local seafood and in-season garden delights, not to mention the splendid chef-prepared daily desserts. -Kindly donated by Chris Gwin -Retail value: 200
Cape May Architectural Walking Tour (1 hour) item
Cape May Architectural Walking Tour (1 hour) item
Cape May Architectural Walking Tour (1 hour)
$25

Starting bid

During your Cape May travels, enjoy a 1-hour private walking tour (up to 4 people) of the gorgeous neighborhoods. -Retail Value $150
Start your Japanese-Learning Journey item
Start your Japanese-Learning Journey
$30

Starting bid

Become a language learner yourself! Get started on your Japanese language-learning journey with a free one-month membership to My Nihongo Lessons. You will receive two 30-minute sessions in the month, as well as access to any download currently in my store. -Retail value $75. -Kindly donated by Tracie Whiting Kipper -https://mynihongolessons.com/
Private tango lesson in NYC item
Private tango lesson in NYC
$30

Starting bid

Come back to NYC and schedule a Private Tango lesson! Designed for individuals with no prior tango experience, providing a foundational understanding of the Argentine Tango through learning the basic embrace, connection, walking steps, fundamental movements, and musicality. A time, date, and place will be arranged with the recipient of the tango lesson. Retail value $150. Kindly donated by Jacqueline.
The Jackson Heights Dumpling Experience item
The Jackson Heights Dumpling Experience item
The Jackson Heights Dumpling Experience
$30

Starting bid

Plan a day in NYC (schedule at your convenience) to explore Jackson Heights, (the most culturally diverse area in the most culturally diverse borough of NYC) We will visit various restaurants that have their own way of making dumplings. We will start with a Salvadoran Pupusa and make our way to a Philipino, Japanese, Nepalese, and Chinese spots to have a gastronomical experience you can only have in NYC. We take our "dumplings" to go and we walk aroud the Jackson Heights neighborhood. Wear comfortable shoes, bring your appetite (and appetite for adventure) and get ready for a personalized guide you will not find in tourist books. -Kindly donated by Munro Johnson -Retail value $150.
"All you Need is Love" painting on NYC map item
"All you Need is Love" painting on NYC map item
"All you Need is Love" painting on NYC map item
"All you Need is Love" painting on NYC map
$15

Starting bid

Take a bite of the Big Apple home with you! One-of-a-kind painting on a map, from the "Looking for Love" collection. All the good vibes here. -https://gustavofernandezart.com/ -Kindly donated by bilingual artist Gustavo Fernández -Retail value $60.
3D Globe Puzzle: Whole world in your hands item
3D Globe Puzzle: Whole world in your hands item
3D Globe Puzzle: Whole world in your hands item
3D Globe Puzzle: Whole world in your hands
$15

Starting bid

Display your world-building skills with this rotating, sturdy “The Earth” globe puzzle (complete with stand), and plan your next exciting adventure or exchange for your students! Retail value $55
Time with VIP Leslie Grahn item
Time with VIP Leslie Grahn
$25

Starting bid

Have you ever wanted individual coaching time with educator extraordinaire and WL consultant Leslie Grahn? Then bid for a one-on-one coaching session. You already know her resume as teacher, supervisor, consultant, and friend to us all. Now spend quality time with Leslie as she gives you all her expert advice and tips that can be implemented IMMEDIATELY. 30 minutes with Leslie? You'd be crazy not to bid! Thank you, Leslie! Value: Priceless
Time with VIP Lea Graner Kennedy item
Time with VIP Lea Graner Kennedy
$25

Starting bid

ACTFL Consultant Lea Graner Kennedy is an expert in teaching and writing curriculum. She has worked in Connecticut as a WL Supervisor, serves on NADSFL, and is often hired by schools to support teachers on their proficiency journeys using tools such as the UN Sustainable Goals and AI technology. Set up a time to meet one-on-one with her (~30 minutes) to further your teaching journey. Thank you, Lea! Value: Priceless!
Time with VIP Meredith White item
Time with VIP Meredith White
$25

Starting bid

Spanish teacher Meredith White now serves as Instructional Technology Support in Gwinnett County Schools, Georgia. She is adept at helping teachers work with novice learners looking to improve their language proficiency. If you have ever attended one of her sessions, you know you will leave with many, ready-to-go tools in using technology like Go Formative and CI strategies. She will teach you about the newest tools in a way that is innovative yet streamlined. Sign up for one-on-one time (~30 minutes) with her! Thank you, Meredith! Value: Priceless!
Time with VIP Kim Potowski item
Time with VIP Kim Potowski
$25

Starting bid

Do you have questions about how to best serve your heritage speakers? Have you been inspired by a talk or session from Kim Potowski, PhD? Then bid for a one-on-one coaching session and you can find a time for a ~30 session to ask all your questions and get her ideas. Thank you, Kim! Value: Priceless!
Time with VIP Joanne O'Toole item
Time with VIP Joanne O'Toole
$25

Starting bid

New York State teachers know Joanne O'Toole, PhD as part of the NYS Dream Team, supporting teachers in the implementation of our revised standards. Win time to meet with Joanne and ask all your burning questions. Thank you, Joanne! Value: Priceless
One-on-one with Mead Fellow Beth Pachas item
One-on-one with Mead Fellow Beth Pachas item
One-on-one with Mead Fellow Beth Pachas item
One-on-one with Mead Fellow Beth Pachas
$25

Starting bid

Bid on this amazing 1-hour walkthrough session with Beth Pachas, former Mead Fellow and creator of the Pachas en Perú video library! She'll share her authentic video library in Spanish, organized by topic and level, and she'll teach you an interactive way to create lessons with these authentic resources (videos, maps, songs, pictures, menus) and more! You'll be able to ask all your questions and you'll walk away with countless lesson possibilities!
Beaded necklace item
Beaded necklace item
Beaded necklace
$10

Starting bid

Funky chunky yellow and black beads. Excellent condition, make a statement at your next event (which includes your class.) You can also match the school bus on your next field trip! Retail value $50.
Vintage necklace item
Vintage necklace item
Vintage necklace item
Vintage necklace
$10

Starting bid

Vintage black and white beaded necklace, good shape. Asian vibe. Elevate your next class period or other event by wearing this. Matches your black-and-white copies:) Retail value $40.
Membership to AI Innovator Community item
Membership to AI Innovator Community item
Membership to AI Innovator Community
$50

Starting bid

A membership to the AI Innovator Community for the remainder of the 2025 school year AND the 2025-2026 school year! This unique community is designed to assist Language Educators on their AI Literacy journey. With access to monthly virtual workshops dedicated to using Generative AI in the language classroom, a quarterly newsletter and various asynchronous courses related to using Generative AI as a language teacher! https://lologramos.thinkific.com/bundles/ai-innovator-community-for-language-educators. (*will need the best email of winner to register for these subscriptions) -Thank you, Noemí! -Retail value $300

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