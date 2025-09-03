The Nutcracker

Enjoy the best view in the house! Our premium seating is located in the center section, rows A through G, offering an up-close, unobstructed view of the stage and the full magic of the performance. Perfect for those who want to be fully immersed in every detail. Please see description for seating chart.
Our standard seating offers a great view of the performance at an excellent value. Enjoy the show from comfortable seats in the center and side sections, perfect for families and groups looking to experience the magic of the performance. Please see description for seating chart.
Our Upper Tier Seating offers a comfortable, elevated view of the stage, perfect for taking in the full scope of the performance. These seats provide a wonderful perspective for families and groups looking to enjoy the magic of the show from above, while still feeling connected to every moment on stage. Please see description for seating chart.
Children ages 5 and under are free! A seat must be reserved for each child to guarantee their spot, or they may sit on a parent or guardian’s lap if no seat is reserved.
