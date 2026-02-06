The Oeder Foundation

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The Oeder Foundation

About the memberships

The Oeder Foundation Sponsorships 2026

Snake's Country Jamboree Black Mamba Boot Skooter Sponsor
$5,000

No expiration

o Sponsorship Promotion • Premier business highlight across advertisements and our social media leading up to the event • Premier placement with logo on event sponsors banner • Individualized recognition throughout the event night • Special opportunity to speak at the Jamboree

o 2 Reserved Tables at Snake’s Country Jamboree • 16 tickets • Free dinner and one alcoholic/non alcoholic beverage for 16 attendees • Snake’s Country Jamboree coozies for 16 attendees

o 6 sponsor t-shirts with “Proud sponsor of The Oeder Foundation”

Snake's Country Jamboree Diamondback Donor Sponsor
$2,500

No expiration

o Sponsorship Promotion • Business highlight on our social media leading up to the event • Strategic placement with logo on sponsors banner

o 1 Reserved Table at Snake’s Country Jamboree • 8 tickets • Free dinner and one alcoholic/non alcoholic beverage for 8 attendees • Snake’s Country Jamboree coozies for 8 attendees

o 3 sponsor t-shirts with “Proud sponsor of The Oeder Foundation”

Snake's Country Jamboree King Cobra Contributor
$1,000

No expiration

o Sponsorship Promotion • Name of business on sponsorship banner and mentioned on our social media

o 1/2 Reserved Table at Snake’s Country Jamboree • 4 tickets • Free dinner and one alcoholic/non alcoholic beverage for 4 attendees • Snake’s Country Jamboree coozies for 4 attendees

Snake's Country Jamboree Rattlesnake Wrangler
$500

No expiration

o Recognition as event supporter at the jamboree


o 2 tickets to Snake’s Country Jamboree • Free dinner and one alcoholic/non alcoholic beverage for 2 attendees • Snake’s Country Jamboree coozies for 2 attendees


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