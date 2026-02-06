The Oeder Foundation Sponsorships 2026

o Sponsorship Promotion • Premier business highlight across advertisements and our social media leading up to the event • Premier placement with logo on event sponsors banner • Individualized recognition throughout the event night • Special opportunity to speak at the Jamboree



o 2 Reserved Tables at Snake’s Country Jamboree • 16 tickets • Free dinner and one alcoholic/non alcoholic beverage for 16 attendees • Snake’s Country Jamboree coozies for 16 attendees



o 6 sponsor t-shirts with “Proud sponsor of The Oeder Foundation”