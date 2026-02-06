The Oeder Foundation Sponsorships 2026

Offered by
About the memberships
No expiration
o Sponsorship Promotion • Premier business highlight across advertisements and our social media leading up to the event • Premier placement with logo on event sponsors banner • Individualized recognition throughout the event night • Special opportunity to speak at the Jamboree
o 2 Reserved Tables at Snake’s Country Jamboree • 16 tickets • Free dinner and one alcoholic/non alcoholic beverage for 16 attendees • Snake’s Country Jamboree coozies for 16 attendees
o 6 sponsor t-shirts with “Proud sponsor of The Oeder Foundation”
No expiration
o Sponsorship Promotion • Business highlight on our social media leading up to the event • Strategic placement with logo on sponsors banner
o 1 Reserved Table at Snake’s Country Jamboree • 8 tickets • Free dinner and one alcoholic/non alcoholic beverage for 8 attendees • Snake’s Country Jamboree coozies for 8 attendees
o 3 sponsor t-shirts with “Proud sponsor of The Oeder Foundation”
No expiration
o Sponsorship Promotion • Name of business on sponsorship banner and mentioned on our social media
o 1/2 Reserved Table at Snake’s Country Jamboree • 4 tickets • Free dinner and one alcoholic/non alcoholic beverage for 4 attendees • Snake’s Country Jamboree coozies for 4 attendees
No expiration
o Recognition as event supporter at the jamboree
o 2 tickets to Snake’s Country Jamboree • Free dinner and one alcoholic/non alcoholic beverage for 2 attendees • Snake’s Country Jamboree coozies for 2 attendees
$
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