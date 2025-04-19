The Rutherford Family Foundation

Hosted by

The Rutherford Family Foundation

About this event

The Official Blue & White CookOut

400 E Woodcroft Pkwy

Durham, NC 27713, USA

Day of Event
$30
This ticket covers admittance and food.
Day of Event - Chapter / Personal Tent
$30
This ticket covers the tent only. Admission tickets are required.
Day of Event - Vendor Fee
$125
This includes one entry ticket, each additional person must purchase an admission ticket (early dove or general admission) for each additional person at the table.This does not include: table, chairs or tent.
Nonprofit Tent/table
Free
Nonprofit table attendants must also purchase an admission ticket (early dove or general admission) for each person at the table.
Day of Beer / wine cooler
$4
You must be 21+ to purchase or consume alcohol
Day of Juice
$5
You must be 21+ to purchase or consume alcohol
Day of Swag bag
$10
Shot add on
$2
Add a donation for The Rutherford Family Foundation

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!