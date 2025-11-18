Class Baskets & School Experiences

Hosted by
Starting bid
Value $345
Starting bid
Value $225
Starting bid
Value $183
Starting bid
Value $275
Starting bid
Value $923
Starting bid
Value $1,000
Starting bid
Value $260
Starting bid
Value $415
Starting bid
Value $250
Starting bid
Value: $375
• $100 chez guevara gift card
• $30 Casa don Gallo gift card
• $25 El Charro gift card
• Reposado tequila
• Blanco tequila
• Mixers + salt + tajin
• Pair of margarita glasses
• Guacamole molcajete (Williams Sonoma)
• Trio dip platter
• Chips & salsa
Starting bid
Value: $330
Starting bid
Priceless!
Your child will get to play School Director for the day and assist with greeting, morning announcements, and tasks throughout the day!
Starting bid
Priceless
Alongside our Battle Rock Security Officers, your child will be security help for part of the day
Starting bid
You child's name decorated on the Happy Birthday sign outside the school!
Starting bid
You child's name decorated on the Happy Birthday sign outside the school!
Starting bid
You child's name decorated on the Happy Birthday sign outside the school!
Starting bid
You child's name decorated on the Happy Birthday sign outside the school!
Starting bid
You child's name decorated on the Happy Birthday sign outside the school!
Starting bid
You child's name decorated on the Happy Birthday sign outside the school!
Starting bid
You child's name decorated on the Happy Birthday sign outside the school!
Starting bid
You child's name decorated on the Happy Birthday sign outside the school!
Starting bid
You child's name decorated on the Happy Birthday sign outside the school!
Starting bid
You child's name decorated on the Happy Birthday sign outside the school!
Starting bid
You child's name decorated on the Happy Birthday sign outside the school!
Starting bid
You child's name decorated on the Happy Birthday sign outside the school!
Starting bid
Front Row Pew at Kindergarten Graduation and 2 Parking spots
Starting bid
Value: priceless
Starting bid
Value: priceless knowing our parking lot the night of a program :)
Starting bid
Value: priceless
Starting bid
Value: priceless knowing our parking lot the night of a program :)
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!