West Hills Baptist Preschool & Kindergarten
Class Baskets & School Experiences

Mama Needs A Minute item
Mama Needs A Minute
$125

Starting bid

Value $345

  • $100 Wake Foot Sanctuary
  • $50 Monkee’s of Knoxville
  • $10 Starbucks
  • Cute coffee mug
  • Wine & wine glass
  • Cozy blanket
  • Lip shimmer & peptide lip treatment
  • Face, eye and foot masks
  • Claw clip
  • Shower steamer scents
  • Magnolia Home candle
  • Glass tumbler
  • Two Rom Com books
  • Custom made cookies from Whimsy Cookies
Cozy Christmas item
Cozy Christmas
$100

Starting bid

Value $225

  • Rifle Paper Christmas Throw
  • Pot holder
  • Christmas Books
  • $25 Starbucks
  • Cookie mix and cutters
  • Glass Christmas Cups with straws
  • Family Christmas card games
  • 4 pairs Mommy & me Christmas socks
  • Christmas Candle
  • Family Advent Book
  • Elf on the Shelf Cookbook
  • Tree Pillow
  • Christmas Coloring Book & Giant Coloring Sheet
  • Gingerbread Bath Bomb
Arts & Crafty item
Arts & Crafty
$75

Starting bid

Value $183

  • 10 pk Puffy Paint
  • 400 pk Large Craft Sticks
  • 3 pk Wooden Dinosaur Set
  • 3 pk Wooden Butterfly Set
  • Paint Your Own Unicorn Kit
  • Paint Your Own Rocket Kit
  • 8ct Kids Watercolor Paints
  • 50ct Pip Squeaks Washable Markers
  • 16ct Jumbo Crayons
  • Small Wooden Easels
  • Canvases
  • Paint Brush Set & Palette Set
  • 550 ct Pony Beads
  • Pipe Cleaners
  • Crayola Finger Paints
  • Pom Poms
  • 2 pk Glue Sticks
  • 2 pk Kids Aprons
  • Googly Eyes
  • Acrylic Paint Set
  • Glitter
  • Watercolor Pallet
Family Cookout item
Family Cookout
$100

Starting bid

Value $275

  • $200 Ace Hardware
  • Blackstone Cutting Board
  • Bush Beans Hat
  • Bush Beans shirt
  • Tervis Tumbler
  • Grillin Beans
Local Flavor item
Local Flavor
$150

Starting bid

Value $923

  • $25 Roosters
  • $25 Goodness to Go
  • $25 Cazzy’s
  • $25 Holly’s Gourmet Market
  • $50 Emma’s
  • 8-Knoxville Symphony Orchestra Tickets
  • L’Oreal Hair Package
  • Lash Set
  • 87 Eve Salon Blowout
  • $50 Nail Room-Bearden
  • Smokey Cocktail Napkins
  • Virginia Jane Earring
  • Southern Market: Knoxville Puzzle
  • Southern Market-Fort Louden Koozie
  • Southern Market-Power T Soap
  • Scout bag
  • Candle
  • Soap
Slam Dunks & Grand Slams item
Slam Dunks & Grand Slams
$300

Starting bid

Value $1,000

  • $100 to Balter Beerworks
  • 4 basketball tickets for the Men’s South Carolina State game December 30th at 8pm
  • Section 314 row 13 seat 6-9
  • 4 baseball tickets for a non SEC game (1 parking pass is included)
  • Row A First Base Line
  • Monkee’s: orange Elise clear rectangle crossbody purse
  • $20 to Cruze Farm
  • Instant Camera
Around the House item
Around the House
$100

Starting bid

Value $260

  • $50 Ace Hardware
  • $30 FIG & Company
  • $30 Mast General Store
  • FIG & Company vase
  • Mast General Tennessee coaster set
  • L’AVANT laundry oil and dryer balls —
  • Bradley’s kitchen towel
  • Bradley’s Sweet TN woodwick candle
  • Poo-Pourri Spray
The Pampered Mama item
The Pampered Mama
$150

Starting bid

Value $415

  • 60 minutes massage: Jessie’s Massage
  • Weezie Long Scalloped Lightweight Robe (M)
  • HigherDOSE Serotonin Bath Soak
  • Osea Body Oil
  • Nutpod Gentle Pressure Eye Mask
  • Valuspa Amber Candle
Family Fun item
Family Fun
$75

Starting bid

Value $250

  • Pizza Night: $20 & Games
  • Fun in the Kitchen: $30 Food City & Cookbooks + Kids Cooking Essentials
  • Bowling Night: $65 Strike & Spare
    • Includes 1 hour of bowling, shoe rental, pizza & 1 pitcher of soda
  • Movie Night: $25 Movie Gift Card, Popcorn & Candy
  • Date Night: $50 DoorDash Gift Card & 5 Love Languages Game
Three-esta item
Three-esta
$100

Starting bid

Value: $375


• $100 chez guevara gift card

• $30 Casa don Gallo gift card

• $25 El Charro gift card

• Reposado tequila

• Blanco tequila

• Mixers + salt + tajin

• Pair of margarita glasses

• Guacamole molcajete (Williams Sonoma)

• Trio dip platter

• Chips & salsa

Once Upon A Bookshelf item
Once Upon A Bookshelf
$125

Starting bid

Value: $330

  • Ikea bookshelf and stand
  • 20+ Children’s Books
  • $25 to Union Ave Bookstore
Director for the Day item
Director for the Day
$25

Starting bid

Priceless!

Your child will get to play School Director for the day and assist with greeting, morning announcements, and tasks throughout the day!

Security Officer for the Day item
Security Officer for the Day
$25

Starting bid

Priceless

Alongside our Battle Rock Security Officers, your child will be security help for part of the day

HBD January 2026 item
HBD January 2026
$25

Starting bid

You child's name decorated on the Happy Birthday sign outside the school!

HBD February 2026 item
HBD February 2026
$25

Starting bid

You child's name decorated on the Happy Birthday sign outside the school!

HBD March 2026 item
HBD March 2026
$25

Starting bid

You child's name decorated on the Happy Birthday sign outside the school!

HBD April 2026 item
HBD April 2026
$25

Starting bid

You child's name decorated on the Happy Birthday sign outside the school!

HBD May 2026 item
HBD May 2026
$25

Starting bid

You child's name decorated on the Happy Birthday sign outside the school!

HBD June 2026 item
HBD June 2026
$25

Starting bid

You child's name decorated on the Happy Birthday sign outside the school!

HBD July 2026 item
HBD July 2026
$25

Starting bid

You child's name decorated on the Happy Birthday sign outside the school!

HBD August 2026 item
HBD August 2026
$25

Starting bid

You child's name decorated on the Happy Birthday sign outside the school!

HBD September 2026 item
HBD September 2026
$25

Starting bid

You child's name decorated on the Happy Birthday sign outside the school!

HBD October 2026 item
HBD October 2026
$25

Starting bid

You child's name decorated on the Happy Birthday sign outside the school!

HBD November 2026 item
HBD November 2026
$25

Starting bid

You child's name decorated on the Happy Birthday sign outside the school!

HBD December 2026 item
HBD December 2026
$25

Starting bid

You child's name decorated on the Happy Birthday sign outside the school!

Front Row Kindergarten item
Front Row Kindergarten
$40

Starting bid

Front Row Pew at Kindergarten Graduation and 2 Parking spots

Front Row Spring Musical item
Front Row Spring Musical
$40

Starting bid

Value: priceless

Reserved Parking Spring Musical item
Reserved Parking Spring Musical
$25

Starting bid

Value: priceless knowing our parking lot the night of a program :)

Front Row Nativity item
Front Row Nativity
$40

Starting bid

Value: priceless

Reserved Parking Nativity item
Reserved Parking Nativity
$25

Starting bid

Value: priceless knowing our parking lot the night of a program :)

