West Hills Baptist Preschool & Kindergarten

About this event

The Orchard Dinner & Auction 2025

6800 Baum Dr

Knoxville, TN 37919, USA

Individual Ticket
$65
Seed Sponsor
$250
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

2 tickets to the event

Recognition on auction website

Name entered for 2 front parking spots & priority seating for Christmas and Spring Musicals

Root Sponsor
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

4 tickets to the event

Social media recognition

Logo on printed collaterals

Recognition on auction website

Branch Sponsor
$750
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

6 tickets to the event

Large poster at the event

Logo included on sign outside the school

office until end of the year

Social media recognition

Logo on printed collaterals

Recognition on auction website

Apple Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Table for 8

Opportunity to send home business

information to all families

Sign at the event and school

Large poster at the event

Logo included on sign outside the school

office until end of the year

Social media recognition

Logo on printed collaterals

Recognition on auction website

Golden Apple
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Listed as ‘Presenting Sponsor’

Logo on all print information for the event

Display table at the event

Table for 8

Opportunity to send home business

information to all families

Sign at the event and school

Large poster at the event

Logo included on sign outside the school

office until end of the year

Social media recognition

Logo on printed collaterals

Recognition on auction website

Add a donation for West Hills Baptist Preschool & Kindergarten

$

