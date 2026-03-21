The Out + Excellent LGBTQ+ Conference - (3) Day Weekend

SALE ENDS SOON. Secure your place at the 2nd Annual Out + Excellent Gala + Charity Dinner and be among the first to support an evening dedicated to celebrating authentic leadership, cultural excellence, and community impact.





Early Bird admission includes entry to the full gala experience from 5:00 PM – 9:00 PM, featuring a cocktail reception, curated dinner program, live cultural performances, honoree recognition, and access to the silent auction.





This limited ticket tier is designed for early supporters who believe in expanding opportunity and advancing leadership across communities.



Wine, champagne, and signature cocktails will be available for purchase throughout the evening.





Your presence helps fuel programs that strengthen leadership development, arts access, and economic pathways nationwide.