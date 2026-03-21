The Out + Excellent LGBTQ+ Conference - (3) Day Weekend

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About this event
SALE ENDS SOON. Secure your place at the 2nd Annual Out + Excellent Gala + Charity Dinner and be among the first to support an evening dedicated to celebrating authentic leadership, cultural excellence, and community impact.
Early Bird admission includes entry to the full gala experience from 5:00 PM – 9:00 PM, featuring a cocktail reception, curated dinner program, live cultural performances, honoree recognition, and access to the silent auction.
This limited ticket tier is designed for early supporters who believe in expanding opportunity and advancing leadership across communities.
Wine, champagne, and signature cocktails will be available for purchase throughout the evening.
Your presence helps fuel programs that strengthen leadership development, arts access, and economic pathways nationwide.
Join a distinguished gathering of leaders, creatives, philanthropists, and community champions at the Out + Excellent Gala + Charity Dinner.
General Admission includes full access to the gala experience from 5:00 PM – 9:00 PM, including the reception, dinner program, honoree presentations, live entertainment, and participation in the silent auction.
Guests will enjoy an inspiring evening of connection and celebration in an elegant setting while supporting initiatives that uplift Black, Brown, LGBTQ+, and women-led leadership across the country.
Wine, champagne, and specialty cocktails will be available for purchase.
Seats (8) VIP Guests. Position your organization as a visible supporter of leadership, arts, and community advancement by hosting a Community Sponsor Table at the Out + Excellent Gala.
This package includes reserved seating for eight guests, recognition in the evening program, and acknowledgment as a valued community partner helping make this event possible.
Community Sponsor Tables provide an opportunity to engage clients, colleagues, and stakeholders in a meaningful cultural experience while contributing to programs that drive opportunity and impact nationwide.
Seats (8) VIP Guests. Elevate your presence and demonstrate bold leadership through a Diamond Table Sponsorship, offering premium visibility and an enhanced gala experience.
This package includes priority seating for eight guests, recognition during the evening program, prominent brand acknowledgment in event materials, and hosted welcome champagne for your table.
Diamond sponsors play a critical role in advancing the mission of the K. Stewart Foundation and supporting a national platform that honors visionary leadership, cultural excellence, and community progress.
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