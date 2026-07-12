ODA Football

Hosted by

ODA Football

About this event

The Out-of-Door Academy Football Golf Tournament & Parent Meeting 2026

4016 Santa Caterina Blvd

Lakewood Ranch, FL 34211, USA

Single (Golf + Lunch)
$150

Includes golf, cart fees, use of the practice facility, and lunch buffet following the round.

Foursome (Golf + Lunch)
$550
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Includes golf for 4, cart fees, use of the practice facility, and lunch buffet for 4 following the round.

LUNCH ONLY - Parent Meeting
$45

This ticket is for the Lunch buffet ONLY during the Parent Meeting

BUY a Coaches Golf - SINGLE (Golf + Lunch)
$150

This includes buying a round of Golf + Lunch for one of our coaches and support staff.

BUY a Coaches Golf - Twosome (Golf + Lunch)
$300

This includes buying a round of Golf + Lunch for two of our coaches and support staff.

BUY a Coaches Golf - Foursome (Golf + Lunch)
$550

This includes buying a round of Golf + Lunch for four of our coaches and support staff.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!