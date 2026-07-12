The Out-of-Door Academy Football Golf Tournament & Parent Meeting 2026

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About this event
Includes golf, cart fees, use of the practice facility, and lunch buffet following the round.
Includes golf for 4, cart fees, use of the practice facility, and lunch buffet for 4 following the round.
This ticket is for the Lunch buffet ONLY during the Parent Meeting
This includes buying a round of Golf + Lunch for one of our coaches and support staff.
This includes buying a round of Golf + Lunch for two of our coaches and support staff.
This includes buying a round of Golf + Lunch for four of our coaches and support staff.
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