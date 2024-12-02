The Pack Fundraiser Workshops

1/17 - One Day of Playwriting Bootcamp with Hansol Jung
$200
One virtual three-hour Playwright Bootcamp hosted by Hansol Jung.
1/17 & 1/18 - Two Days of Playwriting Bootcamp
$300
Two virtual three-hour Playwright Bootcamp sessions led by Hansol Jung.
1/23 - Looping 101 w/ Brian Quijada - 4:00pm
$100
One one-hour Looping 101 workshop led by Brian Quijada.
Note: These sessions will take place in person in New York City. All looping equipment will be provided by instructor.
1/23 - Looping 101 AND Looping Composition - 4:00pm
$200
One three-hour workshop on Looping 101 & Looping Composition led by Brian Quijada.
Note: These sessions will take place in person in New York City. All looping equipment will be provided by instructor.
Virtual Note Session w/ Lexy Leuszler
$100
One hour-long individual dramaturgical note session about your play with Lexy Leuszler.
Note: These sessions will be scheduled virtually based on participant availability.
