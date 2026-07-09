Two stylized palm fronds frame the text "THE PALM CLASSIC" in the foreground, set against a dark green background with radiating lines.
Palmetto Recovery of Charleston

Hosted by

Palmetto Recovery of Charleston

About this event

The Palm Classic - Founders

3365 S Morgans Point Rd

Mt Pleasant, SC 29466, USA

Founders
$75

Half price for the friends who believed first. Full-day access to everything — pickleball, volleyball, arcade, dunk tank, sauna, cold plunge, and the buffet. Come for the day or come for an hour. July 25, 1-7pm, Crush Yard.

Founders Family
$175

Half price for the families who believed first. 2 adults + kids under 12, full-day access to everything — pickleball, volleyball, arcade, dunk tank, sauna, cold plunge, and the buffet. Come for the day or come for an hour. July 25, 1-7pm, Crush Yard.

Add a donation for Palmetto Recovery of Charleston

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