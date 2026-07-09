The Palm Classic - Founders

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About this event
Half price for the friends who believed first. Full-day access to everything — pickleball, volleyball, arcade, dunk tank, sauna, cold plunge, and the buffet. Come for the day or come for an hour. July 25, 1-7pm, Crush Yard.
Half price for the families who believed first. 2 adults + kids under 12, full-day access to everything — pickleball, volleyball, arcade, dunk tank, sauna, cold plunge, and the buffet. Come for the day or come for an hour. July 25, 1-7pm, Crush Yard.
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