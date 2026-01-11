Upper Palmetto Chapter of Jack and Jill

Upper Palmetto Chapter of Jack and Jill

The Palmetto Charm Soirée - Triple Crown Edition

258 E White St

Rock Hill, SC 29730, USA

General Admission
$95

Admission, one (1) drink ticket, and access to the food trucks.

Add on: Open Bar (For General Admission Only)
$50

Unlimited drinks for an individual. Only available to purchase online before the event.

Add on: Blanton's Bourbon Tasting (per person)
$75

Kurated Leisure & Travel Opulent Black Experience presents

"The Cloud Nine Flight"

Join us for an exclusive, guided journey through the legacy of the world’s first single-barrel bourbon. Led by a certified Executive Bourbon Steward, this intimate tasting features a rare "triple crown" offering from Buffalo Trace, the most celebrated and awarded distillery in American history.
Experience the evolution of the iconic "Horse and Jockey" as we explore three distinct expressions, each hand-selected from the famous metal-clad Warehouse H:

Blanton’s Single Barrel: The gold standard of elegance, greeting you with creamy vanilla, honey, and soft baking spices.

Blanton’s Gold: A refined, high-proof masterpiece offering deeper complexity with notes of dark fruit, toasted oak, and a velvety rye spice.

Blanton’s Straight from the Barrel: The ultimate "uncut and unfiltered" experience—a bold, powerful pour featuring rich layers of dark chocolate, caramel, and warm, earthy walnut.

Settle in for an evening of storytelling and sensory discovery as we uncover the "warmth" that has made Buffalo Trace a global icon. Whether you are a dedicated collector or a curious enthusiast, this is your opportunity to taste the pinnacle of the Kentucky spirit.

VIP Table (4 seats)
$800

4 tickets for admission, covered reserved seating, open bar, and hors d'oeuvres

VIP Table (6 seats)
$1,200

6 tickets for admission, covered reserved seating, open bar, and hors d'oeuvres

VIP Table (8 seats)
$1,600

8 tickets for admission, covered reserved seating, open bar, and hors d'oeuvres

VIP Table (10 seats)
$2,000

10 tickets for admission, covered reserved seating, open bar, and hors d'oeuvres

Platinum Event Sponsor
$7,500
  • Co-sponsor for the event
  • Platinum Sponsor status, logo placement on all event materials
  • Recognition during opening and closing remarks
  • Company name and logo on social media and event page
  • VIP table with covered reserved seating for 8 guests
Palmetto Charm Sponsor
$5,000
  • Gold Sponsor status, logo placement on all event materials
  • Recognition during opening and closing remarks
  • Company name and logo on social media and event page
  • VIP table with covered reserved seating for 8 guests
Rose Quartz Sponsor
$2,500
  • Silver Sponsor status, logo placement on all event materials
  • Recognition during the event
  • Company name and logo on social media and event page
  • VIP event tickets with covered reserved seating for 4 guests
Sapphire Sponsor
$1,250
  • Logo placement on all event materials
  • Company Name and logo on social media and event page
  • VIP event tickets with covered reserved seating for 2 guests
Pink & Blue Sponsor
$600
  • Logo placement on all event materials
  • Company Name and logo on social media and event page
  • Event tickets for 2 guests
