The Palmetto Charm Soirée - Triple Crown Edition

Kurated Leisure & Travel Opulent Black Experience presents



"The Cloud Nine Flight"



Join us for an exclusive, guided journey through the legacy of the world’s first single-barrel bourbon. Led by a certified Executive Bourbon Steward, this intimate tasting features a rare "triple crown" offering from Buffalo Trace, the most celebrated and awarded distillery in American history.

Experience the evolution of the iconic "Horse and Jockey" as we explore three distinct expressions, each hand-selected from the famous metal-clad Warehouse H:



Blanton’s Single Barrel: The gold standard of elegance, greeting you with creamy vanilla, honey, and soft baking spices.



Blanton’s Gold: A refined, high-proof masterpiece offering deeper complexity with notes of dark fruit, toasted oak, and a velvety rye spice.



Blanton’s Straight from the Barrel: The ultimate "uncut and unfiltered" experience—a bold, powerful pour featuring rich layers of dark chocolate, caramel, and warm, earthy walnut.



Settle in for an evening of storytelling and sensory discovery as we uncover the "warmth" that has made Buffalo Trace a global icon. Whether you are a dedicated collector or a curious enthusiast, this is your opportunity to taste the pinnacle of the Kentucky spirit.