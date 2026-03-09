The Panacea Basket

Gift Certificates: Angelo’s $100 Posey’s $50 Salty Donkeys $50 My Way $30 Panacea Oyster Co. 100 oysters Ladder and Loaves - 1 large loaf of bread Wild Ox $25 Sand and Soul Design contributed an oyster picture frame ($25)and $25 gift certificate🦪 Civic Brewing contributed a$25 gift card Other Items in Basket: 1. 3 jars preserves 2. Hat and bottle opener 3. Memo holder 4. Oyster shell tree 5. 2 Painted Shells 6. Cup and shirt 7. Oyster hand towel 8. Rocky’s hand towel and toadfish oyster knife 9. 2 chocolate bars 10. Lucky goat coffee 11. JT sauce 12. Bottle of Pinot Grigio and Pinot Nior