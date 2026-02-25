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This includes both parents/step-parents and/or all caregivers and one class book. If you would like more than one book, please indicate in question portion. There is a $36 charge for extra books.
Please check this box if you have financial difficulties and/or on Medicaid. This price includes all parents/step-parents and all caregivers and one required book. If you would like more than one book, please indicate in question portion. Extra books cost $36 each.
Please choose this if you are attending and no financial barriers. Price includes attendance for both parents/step-parents and/or care givers. Extra books cost $36. If you would like extra books please indicate in the question portion.
Please choose this if you would like to sponsor a family to attend The Parent Project. Thank you for building strong families in Lagrange County.
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