The Pasadena Chapter of Jack and Jill of America, Inc.'s Shop
GG 5 Discover San Gabriel Valley #1
GG 5 Discover San Gabriel Valley #2
GG 3 A Day at the Huntington
GG 4 The Jubilee Experience
GG 1 Health and Wellness (Copy)
Children's Museum of La Habra
Studio Tour with Michael Swanson
$300
Real Housewives of Pasadena 1
$200
Real Housewives of Pasadena 2
$200
Real Housewives of Pasadena 3
$200
Real Housewives of Pasadena 4
$200
Real Housewives of Pasadena 5
$250
Real Housewives of Pasadena 6
$200
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!