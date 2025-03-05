Choose this donation if you want to support The PeaceWheel Practice being implemented in communities around the world. Your donation will make you or your business a sponsor of our Summer Solstice Peace Wheel Global Practice. You will be recognized in our Magazine, Events, and Marketing materials.
Choose this donation if you want to support The PeaceWheel Practice being implemented in communities around the world. Your donation will make you or your business a sponsor of our Summer Solstice Peace Wheel Global Practice. You will be recognized in our Magazine, Events, and Marketing materials.
PeaceMaker
$150
Choose this donation if you want to support The PeaceWheel Practice teaching being delivered to communities around the world. You or your business will be recognized in our Magazine, Events, and Marketing Materials as a PeaceMaker.
Choose this donation if you want to support The PeaceWheel Practice teaching being delivered to communities around the world. You or your business will be recognized in our Magazine, Events, and Marketing Materials as a PeaceMaker.
Peace Planter
$65
Choose this donation to support the PeaceWheel Practice and receive recognition as a Peace Planter in our Magazine.
Choose this donation to support the PeaceWheel Practice and receive recognition as a Peace Planter in our Magazine.
My Peace
$40
Choose this donation to support The PeaceWheel Practice.
Choose this donation to support The PeaceWheel Practice.
Peace Seeds
$25
Choose this donation to seed The Peace Wheel Practice in the world.
Choose this donation to seed The Peace Wheel Practice in the world.
Peace Seeds
$11
Choose this donation to seed The Peace Wheel Practice in the world.
Choose this donation to seed The Peace Wheel Practice in the world.
Peace Seeds
$5
Choose this donation to seed The Peace Wheel Practice in the world.
Choose this donation to seed The Peace Wheel Practice in the world.
Add a donation for PEACE PRODUCTION
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!