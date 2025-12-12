Hosted by

Bear Creek EMS Program

The Pediatric Patient - Don't Be Afraid!

Join us for the The Pediatric Patient - Don't Be Afraid virtual Patroller Workshop January 21st 7pm-9pm.


Zoom link will be in the email confirming your registration.


Thank you for supporting the Bear Creek EMS Program, a 100% volunteer run EMS Institution accredited by the Pa Bureau of EMS. Our Program was created by Patrollers for Patrollers. Without your support we cannot continue to provide this Patroller Workshops.

