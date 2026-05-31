The Pennington School's Silent Auction

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Cast away your worries at The Charmed Circle Cabin for a 3 day/two night stay ($250 cleaning fee not included) —a modern, design-forward retreat perched above the storied waters of Callicoon Creek. Tucked away on a quiet wooded lot, you’ll feel completely secluded while being just 5 minutes from the charms of Jeffersonville and 15 minutes from the shops of Livingston Manor. Whether you’re here to fish the legendary Delaware River system, attend a concert at Bethel Woods, or simply "unplug" by the wood stove, The Charmed Circle strikes the perfect balance of solitude and convenience.
--THE HOUSE--
To ensure a seamless stay, we provide a detailed Touch Stay digital guidebook a few days before check-in. This includes our house rules, appliance "how-to" videos, and our favorite local hidden gems.
THE LIVING AREA: High ceilings and massive glass walls frame the forest. Set the mood with the Apple HomePod (just ask Siri to play your favorite mountain playlist) or cozy up by the wood stove for a quintessential Catskills night.
THE GOURMET KITCHEN: Designed for the home chef with custom cabinetry, modern appliances, and a hidden microwave (located above the refrigerator to keep the counters clear). Gather around the reclaimed old-growth heart pine dining table for long, slow meals.
THE SANCTUARY SLEEP: Every bed features a brand-new, ultra-premium mattress designed to put the famous Westin "Heavenly Beds" to shame.
SPA-LIKE BATHROOMS: Featuring deep soaking tubs and walk-in rain showers to wash away the trail.
LAUNDRY & UTILITY: For your convenience, the house is equipped with a high-end GE Profile UltraFast all-in-one washer and dryer—perfect for refreshing your gear after a day on the river.
--THE BEDROOMS--
Bedroom 1 (Upper Level): 1 King bed, dual nightstands with reading lights, and dedicated open shelving.
Bedroom 2 (Main Level): 1 Queen bed with forest views, privacy blinds, and dedicated open shelving.
Bedroom 3 (Main Level): 1 Bunk bed (2 Twin mattresses), privacy blinds, and ample custom storage.
The Media Loft: 2 Twin-size floor mattresses paired with a 55” TV, the perfect "camp-in" spot for kids or extra guests.
--THE GROUNDS--
4 Private Forested Acres: Total seclusion surrounded by hardwoods and evergreens.
Angler’s Access: A 2-minute walk down the driveway puts you at two public access points for the Callicoon Creek.
The Outdoor Living Room: An expansive deck for morning coffee leading to a fire pit surrounded by Adirondack chairs.
6-Person Red Cedar Hot Tub: The crown jewel of the deck—soak in the scent of fresh cedar while you listen to the breeze.
Starting bid
Don’t miss this one-of-a-kind chance to play at Bidermann Golf Club in Wilmington, DE, ranked one of the top 100 in the world. With only 300 members, you and two of your friends will be the exclusive guests of Will Wojciechowski '09. Mutually agreed upon date.
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Plan the ultimate NYC weekend escape with a stay in a stylish corporate apartment from Friday to Sunday—your perfect home base for exploring world-class museums, dazzling Broadway shows, and unforgettable dining. Whether you're seeking culture, cuisine, or the city’s endless energy, this getaway puts it all at your doorstep. (Subject to availability; holidays excluded.)
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Experience golf history at its finest with an exclusive round at Baltusrol Golf Club, a National Historic Landmark just outside NYC. Home to two championship courses and host to multiple major tournaments over its 130-year legacy, Baltusrol offers a truly legendary experience. Don’t miss this rare chance to play as honored guests of Corey Durling at one of America’s most prestigious clubs. Mutually agreed upon date with Corey Durling.
Starting bid
Join alumnus Matt Biedron '08 with two of your friends for a great day of golf. The golf course was designed by A.W Tillinghast and is consistently rated one of the top 100 courses in the world. Located in Bedminster Township, the Club was founded in 1899, steeped in rich history, simple elegance and dedication to its members. Mutually agreed upon date with Matt Biedron '08.
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Your chance to get a behind the scenes tour of the Jet's Training Camp for you and a friend and watch them practice from the sidelines. Matt Biedron '08, a former Jet's employee will take you around for this exclusive opportunity. Mutually agreed upon date.
Starting bid
Enjoy a round of golf with two of your friends and lunch with host Erich Stegich P'21. Bayonne Golf Club is across the Hudson River from Manhattan, home to a waterfront golf course that is designed to rival the look and feel of the legendary links courses of Scotland and Ireland, this awe-inspiring course is the centerpiece of an exclusive club that has garnered countless accolades. Mutually agreed upon date with host.
Starting bid
Join Michael Allen '09 and three of your friends for a round of golf at Morris County Golf Club. The Morris County Golf Club, founded in 1894 and located in Morristown, New Jersey, is a private, members-only club dedicated to the spirit of great sportsmanship, lifelong friendships and friendly competition. The Club's challenging and beautiful Seth Raynor-designed course, set on 150 acres, is its crown jewel. Mutually agreed upon date with host.
Starting bid
Enjoy a perfect day of unforgettable fun with three friends at Cherry Valley Country Club near Princeton, NJ. Play the stunning Rees Jones-designed championship course, featuring rolling greens and expertly contoured fairways that offer both challenge and excitement for golfers of every skill level. This is your chance to experience world-class golf in a beautiful, welcoming setting—an outing you won’t want to miss!
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Do you want to up your tennis game? Here is your chance! Take advantage of three hours of private lessons with the Pretty Brook Pros and wow yourself with your improved technique!
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Schedule your day of beauty with a custom facial and haircut combo in downtown Pennington. Continue the great hair care with the Wella Ultimate Repair which restores shine and strength to all hair types. This beautiful gift from Pixie Salon is lined with a Pixie Salon t-shirt in a yellow ceramic bread basket.
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Strengthen your core this summer! Enjoy two hours of private Pilates sessions with Brittany located on the 2nd Floor of Hopewell Swim and Tennis Center. Brittany teaches classical Pilates with a modern, personalized approach that adapts to your needs to help you build strength, restore balance, and help you move better. Sessions to be scheduled in advance.
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Enjoy a beautiful dinner with friends or a loved one at the authentic Italian restaurant in Lambertville, NJ with the delightful Massimo Schiavon P'27 to greet you. Whether you want to dine indoors or on their beautiful patio this summer, this trip to Lambertville is worth it. Your tastebuds will thank you!
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Enjoy a round of golf with your friends at Jasna Polana right in the heart of Princeton, NJ. Designed by legendary golfer Gary Player, the championship course provides an exceptional blend of challenge and beauty, making it a favorite among golf enthusiasts.
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Augusta Course Map of The Masters
30 x 24
Starting bid
Jack Hughes Team USA - The Golden Goal - Authentic Jack Hughes Autograph - Black Gallery Frame - 22 x 22
Starting bid
White Gallery Frame - Commemorative Autographs - 3D Printed - 22x32
Starting bid
You and your guests will truly "Vivere la Bella vita" in Italy!
The town of Cortona is rich in medieval and Renaissance architecture and sits atop a hillside from which you have breathtaking views of all of Val di Chiana. The changing ownership of Cortona, from Etruscans to the Romans, then the Guelphs, to the Medici line, has truly had a profound and breathtaking effect on the town. Feel free to stroll through Cortona's narrow cobblestone streets, visit famous churches, charming markets, the Palazzo Casali, and Museo della Accademia to truly take in its rich history. You can also enjoy some of the local vineyards or go truffle hunting, there is no limit to your level of enjoyment in this delightful village!
With seven nights in your private villa for 12 guests, you all bask in traditional Italian architecture that is fully restored to grandeur, right down to the exquisite finishing touches of each room. Equipped with a spacious kitchen, aorta tiles, wooden beam ceilings, multiple common areas, and numerous bedrooms and bathrooms, you will be entirely at ease in luxury. In your outdoor area surrounded by beautiful scenery, you will enjoy incredible days and afternoons poolside under the Tuscan sun.
PACKAGE INCLUDES:
• 7 nights in a 6-bedroom, 6-bathroom villa for 12 people
Private pool
• Fresh daily breakfast prepared in-villa by your private chef**
• One traditional Tuscan dinner prepared in-villa by your private chef**
• Final cleaning and utilities
• Concierge service to assist you in planning this exciting experience**
Food for 12 people is included. Villa stay must be booked with a Saturday check-in and Saturday check-out.
* Does not expire. * No blackout dates, based on villa availability.
Starting bid
Luxury Hawaiian Experience The Orchid
Inspired by culture, well-being and genuine aloha, Fairmont Orchid is a luxury Hawaii Island resort and spa beautifully located on the majestic Kohala Coast.
Package Includes:
5-Days/4-Nights for (2) two guests at the Fairmont Orchid of Hawaii
(1) Massage per guest at the Orchid’s award-winning experience Spa Without Walls
Starting bid
Cooking School Experience for Two in New Orleans!
Explore the culinary wonders of New Orleans while taking in the rich history of the city on your incredible 3-night getaway. A true melting pot of cultures, New Orleans offers the perfect scene to revel in a culmination of music, vibrant nightlife, authentic Creole and Cajun tastes, and breath-taking colonial architecture.
PACKAGE INCLUDES:
- 3-night, double occupancy, four-star hotel accommodations in New Orleans*
- Private 3-hour walking food and history tour of The Lower East Side or the French Quarter
- One two-hour cooking demonstration for two with a full meal, recipes, and beverages**
*Subject to availability.
**Participants must be 18 or older.
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