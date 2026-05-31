The Pennington School's Silent Auction

Cast away your worries at The Charmed Circle Cabin for a 3 day/two night stay ($250 cleaning fee not included) —a modern, design-forward retreat perched above the storied waters of Callicoon Creek. Tucked away on a quiet wooded lot, you’ll feel completely secluded while being just 5 minutes from the charms of Jeffersonville and 15 minutes from the shops of Livingston Manor. Whether you’re here to fish the legendary Delaware River system, attend a concert at Bethel Woods, or simply "unplug" by the wood stove, The Charmed Circle strikes the perfect balance of solitude and convenience.



--THE HOUSE--

To ensure a seamless stay, we provide a detailed Touch Stay digital guidebook a few days before check-in. This includes our house rules, appliance "how-to" videos, and our favorite local hidden gems.

THE LIVING AREA: High ceilings and massive glass walls frame the forest. Set the mood with the Apple HomePod (just ask Siri to play your favorite mountain playlist) or cozy up by the wood stove for a quintessential Catskills night.

THE GOURMET KITCHEN: Designed for the home chef with custom cabinetry, modern appliances, and a hidden microwave (located above the refrigerator to keep the counters clear). Gather around the reclaimed old-growth heart pine dining table for long, slow meals.

THE SANCTUARY SLEEP: Every bed features a brand-new, ultra-premium mattress designed to put the famous Westin "Heavenly Beds" to shame.

SPA-LIKE BATHROOMS: Featuring deep soaking tubs and walk-in rain showers to wash away the trail.

LAUNDRY & UTILITY: For your convenience, the house is equipped with a high-end GE Profile UltraFast all-in-one washer and dryer—perfect for refreshing your gear after a day on the river.



--THE BEDROOMS--

Bedroom 1 (Upper Level): 1 King bed, dual nightstands with reading lights, and dedicated open shelving.

Bedroom 2 (Main Level): 1 Queen bed with forest views, privacy blinds, and dedicated open shelving.

Bedroom 3 (Main Level): 1 Bunk bed (2 Twin mattresses), privacy blinds, and ample custom storage.

The Media Loft: 2 Twin-size floor mattresses paired with a 55” TV, the perfect "camp-in" spot for kids or extra guests.



--THE GROUNDS--

4 Private Forested Acres: Total seclusion surrounded by hardwoods and evergreens.

Angler’s Access: A 2-minute walk down the driveway puts you at two public access points for the Callicoon Creek.

The Outdoor Living Room: An expansive deck for morning coffee leading to a fire pit surrounded by Adirondack chairs.

6-Person Red Cedar Hot Tub: The crown jewel of the deck—soak in the scent of fresh cedar while you listen to the breeze.