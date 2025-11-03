The Perez Foundation for Health and Hope's Shop

In a world filled with distractions and opportunities to disconnect from ourselves, this guided journal created by Bianca Sparacino (author or A Gentle Reminder and The Strength In Our Scars) invites you to rediscover your inner self through daily rituals of gratitude and reflection.





Combining energy practices with deep weekly prompts, let this journal be your guide toward healing, self-awareness, and growth. Through these practices, you are encouraged to embrace vulnerability, let go of past burdens, and find beauty in life's smallest moments. Each page is designed to foster kindness, forgiveness, and a deeper understanding of what deserves your attention and love in the present moment. This is the essential companion for your journey to becoming the person you are meant to be.