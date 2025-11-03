The Perez Foundation for Health and Hope

The Perez Foundation for Health and Hope

The Perez Foundation for Health and Hope's Shop

SMALL - 2025 LIMITED EDITION INAUGURAL GALA TEE item
SMALL - 2025 LIMITED EDITION INAUGURAL GALA TEE
$25

Get your 2025 limited edition inaugural gala tee before they are gone for good!

MEDIUM - 2025 LIMITED EDITION INAUGURAL GALA TEE
$25

Get your 2025 limited edition inaugural gala tee before they are gone for good!

LARGE - 2025 LIMITED EDITION INAUGURAL GALA TEE
$25

Get your 2025 limited edition inaugural gala tee before they are gone for good!

XL - 2025 LIMITED EDITION INAUGURAL GALA TEE
$25

Get your 2025 limited edition inaugural gala tee before they are gone for good!

XXL - 2025 LIMITED EDITION INAUGURAL GALA TEE
$25

Get your 2025 limited edition inaugural gala tee before they are gone for good!

Jesus is the Reason Candle
$14

The Jesus is the Reason for the Season Scented Candle in a Glass Jar will fill your space with the calming scent of fresh lotus blossom and create a warm, welcoming atmosphere in your home. 


Fragrance: Fresh Lotus blossom, 100 % soy wax, single cotton wick, Cruelty-free, Paraben-free, Phthalate-free

 
Burn time: 22 hours

Packaged in a gift box 
Capacity: 4.5 oz candle glass


Packaging dimensions: 3.5" x 2.8" x 2.8" (89 x 71 x 71mm)

Glass Candle W/Bamboo Lid White God Works Rom. 8:28
$14

When life forces you to retreat, regroup in the presence of God. Then soothe your scars with the gentle scent of the All Things For Good Calming Breeze Candle in a Glass Jar.


Cruelty-free, Paraben-free, Phthalate-free


Burn time: 22 hours 
Capacity: 4.5 oz candle glass
Packaging dimensions: 3.5" x 2.8" x 2.8" (89 x 71 x 71mm)

Glass Candle W/Bamboo Lid Purple No Fear Ps. 118:6
$14

The soothing and grounding properties of lavender and sage underscore the message of the I Will Not Fear Lavender and Sage Candle in a Glass Jar. Breathe in its calming aroma, and let it remind you that the Lord is on your side.  


Fragrance: Lavender and sage,

Cruelty-free, Paraben-free, Phthalate-free 


Burn time: 22 hours  
  
Packaging dimensions:  3.5" x 2.8" x 2.8" (89 x 71 x 71mm)

Glass Candle Bamboo Lid Floral Strong & Courageous Josh 1:9
$14

When someone you love is stepping into the unknown, give them the Be Strong and Courageous Eucalyptus Sandalwood Scented Candle in a Glass Jar as a steady reminder that they are not alone—God is with them every step of the way.

Glass Candle Bamboo Lid Consider How Wildflowers Lk 12:27
$14

When life feels rushed, and responsibilities pile up, take a moment to slow down—and breathe in the gentle scent of the Wildflowers Honeycrisp Orange Scented Candle in a Glass Jar.


Let the sun-kissed scent of this candle fill your space with the joy of knowing you're already held. Already provided for. Already beautifully adorned—just like the wildflowers.

Glass Candle W/Bamboo Lid Floral Be Still Ps. 46:10
$14

Take a moment to breathe in the Be Still and Know Yellow Rose Nordic Seaside Scented Candle in a Glass Jar's fresh, airy scent while you meditate on the promise that God is great and almighty. The fresh scent of a Nordic Seaside paired with the gorgeous floral design and comforting message is the perfect way to calm your spirit and set your mind on the promises of God.


Yellow rose design, Glass jar, Blue frame, white text, 
100% essential oil fragrance, 8% fragrance grade,
Fragrance: Nordic Seaside, 100 % soy wax, Single cotton wick, Cruelty-free, Paraben-free, Phthalate-free,


Burn time: 22 hours, 

Capacity: 4.5 oz candle glass,
Packaging dimensions: 3.5" x 2.8" x 2.8" (89 x 71 x 71mm)

Glass Candle W/Bamboo Lid Blue Noble Things Prov. 31:29
$14

Many women do noble things, but you surpass them all, Proverbs 31:29, Noble Things Pink Peony Collection, Bamboo lid,  Scripture laser-engraved on lid,  100% essential oil fragrance, 8% fragrance grade


Fragrance: Lavender Breeze, 100 % soy wax, Single cotton wick, Cruelty-free, Paraben-free, Phthalate-free,


Burn time: 22 hour


Capacity: 4.5 oz candle glass


Packaging dimensions: 3.5" x 2.8" x 2.8" (89 x 71 x 71mm)

Glass Candle W/Bamboo Lid Pink Be Still Ps. 46:10
$14

Restore peace to your day when you add the Be Still and Know Vetiver and Moss Candle in a Glass Jar to your nighttime ritual. Fill the room with the refreshing earthy scent of moss and vetiver as you wind down after a challenging day.  

White floral design around rim,  Pink glass jar,  White hand-lettered text,  Be still and know that I am God,  Psalm 46:10,  Ally Collection, Artwork by Allison Loveall, Bamboo lid,  Scripture laser-engraved on lid,  100 % soy wax, Single cotton wick, Fragrance: Vetiver and moss,  8% fragrance grade, Cruelty-free, Paraben-free, Phthalate-free, Burn time: 22 hours,  Packaged in a pink tuck-top box,  Capacity: 4.5 oz candle glass, Packaging dimensions:3.5" x 2.8" x 2.8" (89 x 71 x 71mm)


2025 Tote
$15

Carry your support with pride! This durable, eco-friendly tote features our logo and plenty of room for your daily essentials. Perfect for work, errands, or weekend adventures—every purchase helps fund our foundation’s programs and spread our mission further.

And Yet – Here You Are (Book)
$18

A journey through heartbreak, healing, and hope, And Yet – Here You Are speaks to the soul’s ability to rise again. With simple yet powerful reflections, this book invites readers to pause, breathe, and honor every step that’s led them here.

I Am the Hero of My Own Life - Guided Journal
$16

I Am the Hero of My Own Life is a guided journal designed to help you reflect, refocus, and reclaim your story. Through thoughtful prompts and inspiring exercises, it encourages self-discovery, resilience, and gratitude—reminding you that you have always been the main character in your journey.

It'll Be Okay, and You Will Be Too - Book
$16

Tear and share poems to make kindness cool! This is a book of inspirational words meant to be read, shared, and (quite literally) torn apart and left behind.

In these pages, you will discover beautiful and encouraging insights - words that will keep you fighting and ask you never to give up on life or yourself. The "love bombs" contained in these pages are a light amidst the darkness. Open a page to start your day, frame a page that inspires you to keep living, share a page with a friend who needs support, or leave one behind for a stranger to brighten their day.

Pages are perforated so you can easily tear and share, frame, or leave behind.

The Becoming Journal - A Guided Journal
$28

In a world filled with distractions and opportunities to disconnect from ourselves, this guided journal created by Bianca Sparacino (author or A Gentle Reminder and The Strength In Our Scars) invites you to rediscover your inner self through daily rituals of gratitude and reflection.


Combining energy practices with deep weekly prompts, let this journal be your guide toward healing, self-awareness, and growth. Through these practices, you are encouraged to embrace vulnerability, let go of past burdens, and find beauty in life's smallest moments. Each page is designed to foster kindness, forgiveness, and a deeper understanding of what deserves your attention and love in the present moment. This is the essential companion for your journey to becoming the person you are meant to be.

When You're Ready, This Is How You Heal - Book
$17

In her follow-up collection to the international bestseller "101 Essays That Will Change The Way You Think," Brianna Wiest shares 45+ new pieces that will help you find your inner sanctum and embark on the path of true transformation. Wiest's words are a balm for any soul on the journey of their own becoming.

Healing is not a one-time event.

It can begin with a one-time event - typically some form of sudden loss that disrupts our projection of what the future might be. However, the true work of healing is allowing that disruption to wake us from a deep state of unconsciousness, to release the personas we adapted into, and begin consciously piecing together the full truth of who we were meant to be.

Paperback book.

Write in These Pages Journal
$20

Write in these pages when you need to the most. They will be here for you always.

Hardcover journal.

For God So Loved the World John 3:16 Car Air Freshener
$6.50

Faith meets femininity in the most charming way!

Elevate your car with divine inspiration and coquette charm with this "For God So Loved the World" air freshener, featuring a soft pink design, delicate bows, and the beloved scripture from John 3:16.

More than just a fragrance, this aesthetic Christian car accessory serves as a daily reminder of God's endless love while adding a touch of grace and beauty to your space.

Scented in a romantic Rose fragrance, this air freshener keeps your car smelling fresh, floral, and uplifting for a truly delightful drive.

Perfect for:
️ Faith-filled feminine aesthetics
️ Christian gifts for women
️ Coquette & cottagecore lovers
️ Encouraging, scripture-based gifts
Why You'll Love It:
Infused with natural essential & fragrance oils – no harsh chemicals!

Jeremiah 29:11 Christian Bible Verse Car Air Freshener
$6.50

Add a touch of faith and charm to your car with this Jeremiah 29:11 air freshener!


Designed for those who love cottage-core and coquette aesthetics, this adorable air freshener features a soft blue bow and a timeless Bible verse:


"For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the LORD, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future."


With a refreshing Ocean scent, this air freshener fills your ride with an uplifting fragrance while serving as a beautiful daily reminder of God’s goodness and grace. Whether you’re commuting, road-tripping, or simply running errands, it makes every drive feel cozy and inspiring.

Rose Quartz Stretchable Bracelet 4mm Beads - 7.5 Inches Long
$15

Beautiful Rose Quartz stretchable bracelet using 4mm gemstone beads with a silver color metal bead.

*Double strung for durability.
*7.5 inches in length.
*All natural semi-precious gemstones.

ANXIETY SUPPORT-Amethyst/Sodalite/Blue Aventurine -Bracelet
$22

ANXIETY SUPPORT-Amethyst/Sodalite/Blue Aventurine -Bracelet

Cancer Healing Harmony-Malachite/Clear/Rose Quartz Bracelet
$22

Intention: CANCER HEALING HARMONY

This beautiful bracelet is made with 3mm faceted Malachite & Clear Quartz and 3mm Hieshi Rose Quartz semi-precious gemstone beads with gold color metal findings.

Malachite: To Purify Blood and Eliminate Toxins
Clear Quartz: To Purify the Energy of the Body and to Amplify Positive Cellular Generation
Rose Quartz: To Pull Out Stagnant & Toxic Energy

*Gold color clasp with 2" extension -This will extend the length of the bracelet to approx. 9.25" long
*Approximately 7.25" in length
*All Natural Gemstones

Grounding/Balance-Obsidian/Smoky Quartz/Hematite Bracelet
$22

Intention: GROUNDING/BALANCE

This beautiful bracelet has Black Obsidian and Smoky Quartz 3mm faceted semi-precious gemstones and 3mm Hematite Heishi gemstone beads with gold color metal findings.

*Gold color clasp with 2" extension -This will extend the length of the bracelet to approx. 9.25"L
*Approximately 7.25"L
*All Natural Gemstones

Inner Peace-Fluorite/Amethyst/Rose Quartz/Howlite Bracelet
$22

Intention: INNER PEACE

This beautiful bracelet has Rainbow Fluorite and Amethyst 3mm faceted semi-precious gemstones and 3mm Rose Quartz and White Howlite heishi gemstone beads with gold color metal findings.

Rainbow Fluorite Bracelet Faceted 3mm W/Silver Color Clasp
$18

Rainbow Fluorite Bracelet Faceted 3MM w/Silver Color Clasp, Created using 3mm Faceted Beads and is 7.0" Long with a 2" Extender.

* 7" Long with a 2" Extender.
*All natural semi-precious gemstones.

Triple Protection-Obsidian/Tiger Eye/Hematite Bracelet 3mm
$22

Intention: TRIPLE PROTECTION

This beautiful bracelet has Black Obsidain and Yellow Tiger Eye 3mm faceted semi-precious gemstones and 3mm Hematite heishi gemstone beads with gold color metal findings.


*Gold color clasp with 2" extension -This will extend the length of the bracelet to approx. 9.25"L
*Approximately 7.25"L
*All Natural Gemstones

Emotional Support Animal Stickers
$1
  • 🐶 100 Unique Designs – Each sticker features a different animal with a heartwarming, motivational Affirmation message.
  • 💧 Waterproof & Durable – Made with high-quality vinyl that stands up to water, wear, and tear.
  • 🎁 Thoughtful Gift Idea – Great for birthdays, care packages, or just because — ideal for her, him, teens, and coworkers.
  • 💛 Mental Health Boost – Gentle affirmations to encourage self-love, confidence, and emotional support.
  • 🌈 Stick Them Anywhere – Perfect for water bottles, laptops, notebooks, mirrors, phone cases, or walls.
Enamel Pin
$2

Our cool button pins are made of high quality alloy and enamel with exquisite workmanship, durable, lightweight, wear-resistant and easy to carry.

Encouragement Bracelets
$2

Show your support in a cute and fun way.

Original Logo Sticker
$1

Show Your Support in Style!


Grab one of our logo stickers for just $1 and rep your favorite foundation wherever you go!

PAYMENT ONLY
$50

Not for purchase.

