The Petersburg Crescent Foundation Scholarship Gala

201 W Washington St

Petersburg, VA 23803, USA

General Admission
$85
Premier VIP
$125

Access the Premier VIP cocktail reception before the Gala, where you can network with chapter leaders, sponsors, and honorees.

Group Admission
$600

Reserved Table. Seating for up to eight (8) guests - general admission. Access to the Premier VIP reception before the Gala is not included.

Foundation Sponsor
$5,000
  • Prime logo placement on event program
  • Prime logo placement on all event signage and marketing materials
  • Prominent logo placement in a post-event press release
  • Table at Event
  • Opportunity to deliver a 2-minute speech or video message during the event
  • Recognition in social media posts
  • Website logo included on the Gala webpage
Crescent Sponsor
$2,500
  • Logo on event program
  • Logo on all event signage and marketing materials
  • Logo placement in a post-event press release
  • Table at Event
  • Recognition in social media posts
  • Website logo included on the Gala webpage
Supporter Sponsor
$1,000
  • Small logo in the event program
  • Table at Event
  • Recognition in a social media post
  • Website logo included on the Gala webpage
Friend Sponsor
$500
  • Name listed (no logo) in the event program
  • Website name listed under Gala sponsors
Full Page Full Color Ad
$250

Acceptable formats: .JPG, .EPS., .PNG, .PDF, TIFF, .PSD File Prep: Convert fonts to outlines Color Mode: Greyscale Bleeds: .125 (1/8”) all around

Half Page Full Color Ad
$150

Size: 7.5 x 5.5 Specs: Acceptable formats: .JPG, .EPS., .PNG, .PDF, .TIFF, .PSD File Prep: Convert fonts to outlines Color Mode: Greyscale Bleeds: .125 (1/8”) all around

Quarter Page Full Color Ad
$85

Size: 3.75 x 10 Specs: Acceptable formats: .JPG, .EPS., .PNG, .PDF, TIFF, .PSD File Prep: Convert fonts to outlines Color Mode: Greyscale Bleeds: .125 (1/8”) all around

addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing