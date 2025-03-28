The Petersburg Crescent Foundation Scholarship Gala (Brother)

As a token of gratitude for being and remaining fully financial, Brothers will receive three (3) general admission tickets upgraded to grant access to the Premier VIP cocktail reception before the Gala, where they can network with sponsors and honorees.

As a token of gratitude for being and remaining fully financial, Brothers will receive three (3) general admission tickets upgraded to grant access to the Premier VIP cocktail reception before the Gala, where they can network with sponsors and honorees.

More details...