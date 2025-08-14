YBMKQ

The PGH HBCU Collaborative R.I.S.E Scholarship Dinner

500 Mansfield Ave. Pittsburgh

PA 15205

Dinner Ticket
$125
Table of 8 Tickets
$900
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
Silver Sponsor
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

4 tickets, 1/4 Page AD, Sign On Table, Honorable Mention At The Dinner, & Sharing of Logo on Our Social Media Pages

Gold Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

6 Tickets, 1/2 Page AD, Sign On Table, Honorable Mention At The Dinner, & Sharing of Logo on Our Social Media Pages

Platinum Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

8 Tickets, Table Name, Greetings, Full Page AD, & Sharing of Logo on Our Social Media Pages

Diamond Sponsor
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 16 tickets

16 Tickets, Table Name, Greetings, 2 Full Page ADS, Sharing of Logo on Our Social Media Pages & Promotional Materials

Full Page Ad
$100

7.5"W * 10"H

Half Page Ad
$75

7.5"W * 5"H

Quarter Page Ad
$50

3.75"W * 5"H

