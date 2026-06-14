The Phoenyx Farm And Sanctuary Inc

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The Phoenyx Farm And Sanctuary Inc

About the memberships

The Phoenyx Farm Promise Sponsorship Program

🐾 Friend of the Farm
$10

Renews monthly

Help provide daily care for the animals at The Phoenyx Farm & Sanctuary.


Benefits:

  • Welcome email
  • Monthly sponsor newsletter
  • Name mentioned on our online socials (optional)
  • The knowledge that you're helping rescued animals thrive
❤️ Farm Guardian
$25

Renews monthly

Become a vital part of an animal's recovery journey.


Benefits:

  • Everything in Friend of the Farm
  • One letter from a farm resident emailed at end of month after first donation.
  • Quarterly animal update email with photos
  • Early access to rescue success stories
  • Recognition on our website (optional)
🐴 Sanctuary Supporter
$50

Renews monthly

Provide meaningful support that helps cover feed, veterinary care, and daily needs.


Benefits:

  • Everything in Guardian of Hope
  • Personalized quarterly update featuring a sanctuary resident
  • Digital sponsorship certificate
  • Monthly letters from a farm resident. Emailed at the end of every sponsored month.
🌟 Phoenix Protector
$100

Renews monthly

Help ensure rescued animals receive the care and stability they deserve.


Benefits:

  • Everything in Sanctuary Supporter
  • Choose a farm animal to symbolically sponsor
  • Biannual personalized photo updates of your sponsored animal
  • Special recognition on the website and social media (optional)
Add a donation for The Phoenyx Farm And Sanctuary Inc

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