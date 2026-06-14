The Phoenyx Farm Promise Sponsorship Program

Offered by
About the memberships
Renews monthly
Help provide daily care for the animals at The Phoenyx Farm & Sanctuary.
Benefits:
Renews monthly
Become a vital part of an animal's recovery journey.
Benefits:
Renews monthly
Provide meaningful support that helps cover feed, veterinary care, and daily needs.
Benefits:
Renews monthly
Help ensure rescued animals receive the care and stability they deserve.
Benefits:
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!