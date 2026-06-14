📬 The Phoenyx Post

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About the memberships
Renews monthly
Receive one new Phoenyx Post letter every month!
Join our community of supporters and enjoy a monthly letter delivered right to your mailbox. Each letter is written from the perspective of one of our sanctuary residents and may feature true rescue stories, updates from the farm, or fun fictional adventures inspired by the animals' unique personalities.
Your monthly membership helps provide feed, veterinary care, shelter, and daily support for the rescued animals of The Phoenyx Farm & Sanctuary.
📬 A full mailing address is required at checkout so we can deliver your monthly letters.
Valid until July 16, 2027
A full year of stories, hope, and second chances.
By choosing an annual membership, you'll receive 12 monthly Phoenyx Post letters while providing consistent, year-round support for the animals at The Phoenyx Farm & Sanctuary.
Each month, you'll receive a new letter from one of our sanctuary residents, sharing real experiences, farm updates, and imaginative adventures that bring the personalities of our animals to life.
Your annual commitment helps us plan ahead and provide reliable care, feed, shelter, and medical support for the animals who depend on us every day.
📬 A full mailing address is required at checkout so we can deliver your monthly letters throughout the year.
❤️ Thank you for helping give rescued animals the happy ending they deserve. 🐴🐾
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