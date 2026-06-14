📬 The Phoenyx Post

Receive one new Phoenyx Post letter every month!





Join our community of supporters and enjoy a monthly letter delivered right to your mailbox. Each letter is written from the perspective of one of our sanctuary residents and may feature true rescue stories, updates from the farm, or fun fictional adventures inspired by the animals' unique personalities.





Your monthly membership helps provide feed, veterinary care, shelter, and daily support for the rescued animals of The Phoenyx Farm & Sanctuary.





📬 A full mailing address is required at checkout so we can deliver your monthly letters.