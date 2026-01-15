The Phyllis Berney Adopt a Crib Program

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About the memberships
Valid until June 5, 2027
Major Benefactors are champions of Hogar del Niño’s future. Their exceptional generosity makes it possible to strengthen our educational model, expand specialized services, and invest in long-term infrastructure that ensures children receive care, protection, and opportunity for generations to come.
Valid until June 5, 2027
Benefactors play a vital role in sustaining and expanding the programs that define Hogar del Niño. Their support directly impacts education, health, and social development, allowing us to respond to urgent needs while maintaining high standards of care for every child.
Valid until June 5, 2027
Founders are pillars of our institution. Their commitment helps reinforce the foundation of Hogar del Niño by supporting essential programs, specialized education, and operational stability, ensuring that no child is left behind.
Valid until June 5, 2027
Patrons are dedicated allies in our mission to nurture, educate, and protect children. Their contributions strengthen daily programs and services, creating a safe and supportive environment where children can grow with dignity and confidence.
Valid until June 5, 2027
Friends of Hogar del Niño make a meaningful difference through their generosity. Their support helps cover daily needs, educational resources, and therapeutic services that positively impact the lives of the children in our care.
Valid until June 5, 2027
Members are an essential part of the Hogar del Niño family. Their commitment helps sustain our work and ensures that children receive the care, education, and support they need to build a brighter future.
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