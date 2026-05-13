The Piedmont at Buckhead Senior Wellness Expo

About this event
Reserve your vendor table for the Senior Wellness & Resource Expo at The Piedmont at Buckhead.
This ticket is for for-profit businesses and service providers who would like to share their services with residents, families, staff, and community partners.
Your donation supports The Touch Institute, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit working to develop meaningful programs for memory care, caregiver support, and touch-based wellness education for individuals living with cognitive decline.
This complimentary ticket is for nonprofit organizations participating in the Senior Wellness & Resource Expo at The Piedmont at Buckhead.
There is no cost for nonprofit partners to participate. We are grateful to welcome organizations that provide support, education, resources, and connection for older adults, caregivers, families, and senior living communities.
Optional donations are welcome and will support The Touch Institute, our 501(c)(3) nonprofit working to develop memory care programs, caregiver support, and touch-based wellness education.
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