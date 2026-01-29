the Pilgrim Caravan

Valid until July 7, 2027
Welcome to group spiritual direction through The Pilgrimage Inc. Your purchase includes you in a yearlong cohort learning to listen to God together, for each other.
Renews monthly
IMPORTANT DISCLAIMER: By choosing this registration option, you acknowledge that your payment method will be charged on the same day each month UNTIL YOU TURN IT OFF. Your course membership will be considered paid in full after twelve payments of $43 each. It is the member's responsibility to keep track of number of payments made. No reimbursements for any payments beyond the twelve payments will be issued.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!