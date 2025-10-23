The Pinehurst Foundation's Silent Auction

Thanks to the generosity of Kori and Randy White, this beautiful 9-bedroom home will be opened to you and your family or friends for two nights in April, May, June, or August of 2026 (no holidays, please; contact Kristin McDonald for booking assistance).









After your successful bid, you may be able experience this retreat for three nights instead of two. We will secure your preferred dates and determine if there is sufficient availability for one additional night. In this instance, we will increase your winning bid by 50%.

https://www.cuvee.com/properties/pine-meadow-estate/#space

Pine Meadow Estate is a nine-bedroom mountain retreat that combines seclusion and luxurious comfort. Minutes from Beaver Creek Village and easily reached by the complimentary on-demand Village Connect shuttle, the estate offers convenient access to world-class dining, shopping, and ski amenities while preserving an exceptional sense of privacy. Inside, the open-concept design showcases vaulted ceilings and expansive windows that fill the interiors with natural light, creating inviting spaces for both large gatherings and intimate family moments. A chef’s kitchen anchors the main living area, while multiple lounge spaces provide a variety of settings for entertaining or unwinding. Outdoors, an expansive terrace with a private hot tub invites evenings under the stars and relaxed après-ski moments in the crisp alpine air. With thoughtfully planned living and entertaining spaces and a seamless indoor-outdoor connection, Pine Meadow Estate delivers the perfect backdrop for a memorable mountain escape.

****There is a reserve amount on this item of $4000.00