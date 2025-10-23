The Pinehurst Foundation's Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
7 nights from May 1 through October 31 of 2026.
Generously donated by Mike and Vickie Greunke.
A 1100 sq ft main level and 900 sq ft roof top. Penthouse beachfront 2 BR unit. Includes 1 King bed with private bath and 1 queen BR with private bath and two sofa sleepers and 1 futon which work best for kids. Great main floor 200 ft terrace overlooking the pool and beach with seating. Rooftop has 1/2 bath and separate shower along with dipping pool (not heated) wet bar, dining seating and three lounge chairs for private sunbathing.
Booking should come through Mike at [email protected] or via phone 303-809-4716.
Starting bid
Thank you to the generosity of Lucas and Brook Brown. Wood Creek Lodge Condo: Reservations to be made through Lucas Brown,
Direct : 409-351-2287
Blocked out dates are as follows: June- August 2026, holidays through the Ski Season- Christmas/New Years, Presidents Day, Easter
Located across from West Wall Lift.
3 bedrooms (1 King room, 1 Queen room, and 1 Bunk room with twin over queen)
3 baths
It's on the top floor and accessed by an elevator.
Starting bid
Thanks to the generosity of Kori and Randy White, this beautiful 9-bedroom home will be opened to you and your family or friends for two nights in April, May, June, or August of 2026 (no holidays, please; contact Kristin McDonald for booking assistance).
After your successful bid, you may be able experience this retreat for three nights instead of two. We will secure your preferred dates and determine if there is sufficient availability for one additional night. In this instance, we will increase your winning bid by 50%.
https://www.cuvee.com/properties/pine-meadow-estate/#space
Pine Meadow Estate is a nine-bedroom mountain retreat that combines seclusion and luxurious comfort. Minutes from Beaver Creek Village and easily reached by the complimentary on-demand Village Connect shuttle, the estate offers convenient access to world-class dining, shopping, and ski amenities while preserving an exceptional sense of privacy. Inside, the open-concept design showcases vaulted ceilings and expansive windows that fill the interiors with natural light, creating inviting spaces for both large gatherings and intimate family moments. A chef’s kitchen anchors the main living area, while multiple lounge spaces provide a variety of settings for entertaining or unwinding. Outdoors, an expansive terrace with a private hot tub invites evenings under the stars and relaxed après-ski moments in the crisp alpine air. With thoughtfully planned living and entertaining spaces and a seamless indoor-outdoor connection, Pine Meadow Estate delivers the perfect backdrop for a memorable mountain escape.
****There is a reserve amount on this item of $4000.00
Starting bid
Escape to the legendary Broadmoor Hotel, a Forbes Five-Star and AAA Five-Diamond resort nestled at the foot of the Rocky Mountains. Enjoy timeless elegance, world-class service, and breathtaking scenery with this gift card toward your stay, dining, spa, golf, or one of the many unforgettable experiences The Broadmoor has to offer.
Whether you choose a relaxing weekend retreat, a romantic dinner overlooking Cheyenne Lake, or a round of golf on one of their award-winning courses, this is your chance to experience one of Colorado’s most iconic destinations.
Value: $500.00
Generously donated by Brooke and Bret Fox
Starting bid
Escape to the wide-open beauty of the Colorado plains for an unforgettable two-night stay at our family’s beautiful log cabin retreat. This spacious home comfortably hosts eight guests comfortably, with private bathrooms in each bedroom and plenty of room to relax, unwind, and reconnect with nature.
Enjoy two home-cooked dinners, two hearty breakfasts, and a lunch during your stay — all prepared and hosted with true Colorado hospitality. You will have a chance help create the menu and make it personalized to your group.
Depending on the season, your adventure may include:
With no neighbors in sight and breathtaking views in every direction, this is the perfect place to slow down, laugh loud, and make memories under the vast Colorado sky.
The winning bidder will coordinate their visit directly with the hosts to plan activities and dates. Additional guests may be added for an extra donation.
Generously Donated by Ashley Coors
Starting bid
Experience an unforgettable evening in Mount Evans with an exclusive four-course wine-pairing dinner hosted by Max Kerns and Chef Zachary.
Enjoy a thoughtfully curated menu, expertly paired wines, and a night of fine dining in an intimate and elevated setting. This private experience is perfect for friends, family, or colleagues looking to savor exceptional food and wine together.
Valid for up to eight guests.
Date to be confirmed upon approval from the chef.
Certificate valid for one calendar year from the date of issue.
Generously hosted by Max Kerns and Chef Zachary of Pinehurst Country Club
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!