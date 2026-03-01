The Pink Groove All White Affair

About this event
• VIP Concierge Entry – Expedited arrival and private access to the Luxe Lounge
• White-Glove Hospitality – Complimentary cocktails (2), curated bourbon tasting, and hors d’oeuvres
• Exclusive VIP Vibe – Private Neo Soul DJ and access to the luxury smoke lounge
• VIP Concierge Entry – Expedited arrival and private access to the Luxe Lounge
• White-Glove Hospitality – Complimentary cocktails (2), curated bourbon tasting, and hors d’oeuvres
• Exclusive VIP Vibe – Private Neo Soul DJ and access to the luxury smoke lounge
• Delicious bites and cocktails at the bar
• DJ, hip-hop and old school music, and dancing
• Open seating available
• Unforgettable day party atmosphere
• Delicious bites and cocktails at the bar
• DJ, hip-hop and old school music, and dancing
• Open seating available
• Unforgettable day party atmosphere
• Full-page ad in Digital Souvenir Publication
• Priority recognition on social media, event advertising, and publications
• Two (2) VIP Experience passes
• On-site recognition at The Pink Groove
• Opportunity to provide branded promotional items for attendees
• Full-page ad in Digital Souvenir Publication
• Priority recognition on social media, event advertising, and publications
• On-site recognition at The Pink Groove
• Opportunity to provide branded promotional items for attendees
• Half-page ad in Digital Souvenir Publication
• Recognition on social media, event advertising, and publications
• On-site recognition at The Pink Groove
• Quarter-page ad in Digital Souvenir Publication
• Recognition on social media, event advertising, and publications
• On-site recognition at The Pink Groove
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!