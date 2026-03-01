Hosted by

Historic Coast Pearls

About this event

The Pink Groove All White Affair

600 Palencia Club Dr

St. Augustine, FL 32095, USA

VIP Admission - Early Bird
$140

• VIP Concierge Entry – Expedited arrival and private access to the Luxe Lounge


• White-Glove Hospitality – Complimentary cocktails (2), curated bourbon tasting, and hors d’oeuvres


• Exclusive VIP Vibe – Private Neo Soul DJ and access to the luxury smoke lounge

VIP Admission
$150

• VIP Concierge Entry – Expedited arrival and private access to the Luxe Lounge


• White-Glove Hospitality – Complimentary cocktails (2), curated bourbon tasting, and hors d’oeuvres


• Exclusive VIP Vibe – Private Neo Soul DJ and access to the luxury smoke lounge

General Admission - Early Bird
$100

• Delicious bites and cocktails at the bar

• DJ, hip-hop and old school music, and dancing

• Open seating available

• Unforgettable day party atmosphere

General Admission
$115

• Delicious bites and cocktails at the bar

• DJ, hip-hop and old school music, and dancing

• Open seating available

• Unforgettable day party atmosphere

Ivy Level Sponsor
$2,000

• Full-page ad in Digital Souvenir Publication

• Priority recognition on social media, event advertising, and publications

• Two (2) VIP Experience passes

• On-site recognition at The Pink Groove

• Opportunity to provide branded promotional items for attendees

Pearl Level Sponsor
$1,000

• Full-page ad in Digital Souvenir Publication

• Priority recognition on social media, event advertising, and publications

• On-site recognition at The Pink Groove

• Opportunity to provide branded promotional items for attendees

Green Level Sponsor
$500

• Half-page ad in Digital Souvenir Publication

• Recognition on social media, event advertising, and publications

• On-site recognition at The Pink Groove

Pink Level sponsor
$250

• Quarter-page ad in Digital Souvenir Publication

• Recognition on social media, event advertising, and publications

• On-site recognition at The Pink Groove

Full Page Advertisement
$150

Full Page: 8.75 in (W) × 11.25 in (H) with bleed

Send ad details to: [email protected]

Half Page Advertisement
$100

Half Page: 8.75 in (W) × 5.5 in (H) with bleed

Send ad details to: [email protected]

Quarter Page Advertisement
$75

Quarter Page: 4.25 in (W) × 5.5 in (H) with bleed

Send ad details to: [email protected]

Patron or Business Name
$50

Send details to: [email protected]

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