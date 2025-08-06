The Pink Lotus Promise

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About this event
Meridian, ID 83642, USA
Calling all future philanthropists! The Little Petal Pass is for our youngest supporters (ages 12 and under). This ticket gives them access to all the fun, including face painting and bounce houses, so they can join the fight in a big way.
Join the movement and take your place on the Lotus Lane! This is your ticket to a day of fun, community, and hope as we run and walk together toward a future free of breast cancer.
We’ll be shouting your name from the rooftops—and on all our social media channels! Your logo will also be featured on our official event banner, seen by every participant as they cross the start and finish lines.
You'll be hard to miss! We'll be shouting your name from the rooftops—and on all our social media channels. Your logo will also be featured prominently on our official event banner, seen by every participant as they cross the start and finish lines, as well as on our official event t-shirt.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!