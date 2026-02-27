Catch The Promise

Hosted by

Catch The Promise

About this event

The Pink Promise Experience: Fashion Show and Dinner Fundraiser

55 Mayo Royal Industrial Dr

Newnan, GA 30263, USA

VIP Experience
$85

Enjoy an elevated evening experience with premium runway seating, special recognition, and a signature gift bag. Your VIP ticket directly supports Catch The Promise’s survivor-centered programs and community outreach.

Table (10 Guests)
$600
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Reserved table seating for your group with recognition during the event. A meaningful way for businesses, organizations, and supporters to champion breast cancer awareness and community impact.

General Admission
$75

Includes dinner, access to the fashion show, and the full evening program. Join us for a powerful night celebrating survivorship, strength, and community impact.

Early Bird
$65
Available until Jun 30

Limited-time discounted admission to dinner and fashion show. Secure your seat early while supporting Catch The Promise’s mission.

Sponsor a Survivor Ticket
$65

Help provide an event experience for a survivor or community member who may not otherwise be able to attend. Your generosity helps us extend hope and connection.

Donation Only Option ($100)
$100

Unable to attend? You can still support Catch The Promise’s education, outreach, and survivor-centered programs with a donation of any amount.

Donation Only Option ($50)
$50

Unable to attend? You can still support Catch The Promise’s education, outreach, and survivor-centered programs with a donation of any amount.

Add a donation for Catch The Promise

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!