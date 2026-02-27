The Pink Promise Experience: Fashion Show and Dinner Fundraiser

About this event
Enjoy an elevated evening experience with premium runway seating, special recognition, and a signature gift bag. Your VIP ticket directly supports Catch The Promise’s survivor-centered programs and community outreach.
Reserved table seating for your group with recognition during the event. A meaningful way for businesses, organizations, and supporters to champion breast cancer awareness and community impact.
Includes dinner, access to the fashion show, and the full evening program. Join us for a powerful night celebrating survivorship, strength, and community impact.
Limited-time discounted admission to dinner and fashion show. Secure your seat early while supporting Catch The Promise’s mission.
Help provide an event experience for a survivor or community member who may not otherwise be able to attend. Your generosity helps us extend hope and connection.
Unable to attend? You can still support Catch The Promise’s education, outreach, and survivor-centered programs with a donation of any amount.
Unable to attend? You can still support Catch The Promise’s education, outreach, and survivor-centered programs with a donation of any amount.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!