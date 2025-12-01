The Pink Sphere's Memberships

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About the memberships
Renews monthly
For individuals beginning their journey
A starting point for anyone exploring their aspirations and seeking a safe space to grow. Lone Soarers gain access to our free virtual community programs, self-regulation practices, and supportive conversations. It’s our most foundational tier—open to anyone taking the first step toward healing and elevation.
While this tier is completely free, voluntary donations are warmly appreciated and help us continue offering accessible resources to those recovering from traumatic experiences.
Renews monthly
For caregivers and helping professionals
Designed for parents, medical professionals, healers, coaches, educators, and those caring for the ill or elderly. Caring Soarers receive everything in the Lone Soarer tier, plus added resources focused on caregiver well-being, boundary-setting, and mind-body resilience—support that honors those who spend their days supporting others.
Renews monthly
For allies walking alongside survivors
Built for friends, spouses, partners, and family members of trauma survivors who want to walk wisely and steadily beside their loved ones. Members receive foundational program access plus tools to improve understanding, communication, and emotional steadiness as they journey alongside the survivor.
Renews monthly
Full-access supporters committed to impact
For individuals ready to invest in both their own growth and the empowerment of trauma survivors. VIP Soarers fund scholarships, strengthen our outreach, and gain full access to all programs and services, including customized sessions, advanced workshops, and deeper mind-body education. This tier strengthens the wider community while elevating the member’s own path.
No expiration
For companies committed to community well-being
Available to public or private organizations seeking to elevate their teams while supporting trauma recovery in their communities. This membership provides up to 20 employees with full access to The Pink Sphere programs, including customized workshops, resilience training, and organizational support services.
$
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