The Pink Sphere

Offered by

The Pink Sphere

About the memberships

The Pink Sphere's Memberships

Lone Soarer
Free

Renews monthly

For individuals beginning their journey
A starting point for anyone exploring their aspirations and seeking a safe space to grow. Lone Soarers gain access to our free virtual community programs, self-regulation practices, and supportive conversations. It’s our most foundational tier—open to anyone taking the first step toward healing and elevation.


While this tier is completely free, voluntary donations are warmly appreciated and help us continue offering accessible resources to those recovering from traumatic experiences.

Caring Soarer
$50

Renews monthly

For caregivers and helping professionals
Designed for parents, medical professionals, healers, coaches, educators, and those caring for the ill or elderly. Caring Soarers receive everything in the Lone Soarer tier, plus added resources focused on caregiver well-being, boundary-setting, and mind-body resilience—support that honors those who spend their days supporting others.

Friend of Pink Sphere Soar
$100

Renews monthly

For allies walking alongside survivors
Built for friends, spouses, partners, and family members of trauma survivors who want to walk wisely and steadily beside their loved ones. Members receive foundational program access plus tools to improve understanding, communication, and emotional steadiness as they journey alongside the survivor.

VIP (Very Impactful Player) Soarer
$250

Renews monthly

Full-access supporters committed to impact
For individuals ready to invest in both their own growth and the empowerment of trauma survivors. VIP Soarers fund scholarships, strengthen our outreach, and gain full access to all programs and services, including customized sessions, advanced workshops, and deeper mind-body education. This tier strengthens the wider community while elevating the member’s own path.

Corporate / Organizational Soarer
$1,000

No expiration

For companies committed to community well-being
Available to public or private organizations seeking to elevate their teams while supporting trauma recovery in their communities. This membership provides up to 20 employees with full access to The Pink Sphere programs, including customized workshops, resilience training, and organizational support services.

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