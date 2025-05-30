Sun-Sational Social Fundraising Event

Donation Only (Not attending event)
$175

Serves to help sustain the Foundation’s programs and initiatives. In recognition of your support, you will receive a tax-deductible receipt reflecting the portion of your contribution eligible as a charitable donation. Your generosity directly supports scholarships, community programs, and services that uplift and empower the communities we serve.

Donation Tier #1
$25

Contribution to scholarships and community impact projects.

Donation Tier #2
$50

Contribution to scholarships and community impact projects.

Donation Tier #3
$75

Contribution to scholarships and community impact projects.

Table
$1,050
Table of six (6)
Twelve (12) drink tickets

General Admission
$175

Grants entry to the Sun-Sational Social which includes catered brunch, DJ, dancing and two drink tickets per person.

Pink Rose Sponsor
$10,000
Sponsor four (4) Scholarships of $2,000
VIP Seating of twelve (12)
Six (6) bottles of Rosé and/or Champagne • Logo placement on Foundation’s website • Acknowledgment during event

Diamond Sponsor
$5,000
Sponsor two (2) Scholarships of $2,000
VIP seating of six (6)
Three (3) bottles of Rosé and/or Champagne
Logo placement on Foundation’s website • Acknowledgment during event

Pearl Sponsor
$3,500
Sponsor one (1) Scholarship of $2,000
• VIP Seating of six (6)
Two (2) bottles of Rosé and/or Champagne
Logo placement on Foundation’s website • Acknowledgment during event

Gold Sponsor
$1,700
Sponsor two (2) Book Scholarships of $500
Reserve seating for four (4) guests
Acknowledgement during event

Silver Sponsor
$1,000
Sponsor one (1) Book Scholarship of $500
Reserved seating for two (2) guests
Acknowledgement during event

Green Sponsor
$700

Sponsor one (1) Book Scholarship of $500
Reserved seating for one (1) guest
Acknowledgement during event

