Sun-Sational Social Fundraising Event

Serves to help sustain the Foundation’s programs and initiatives. In recognition of your support, you will receive a tax-deductible receipt reflecting the portion of your contribution eligible as a charitable donation. Your generosity directly supports scholarships, community programs, and services that uplift and empower the communities we serve.
Contribution to scholarships and community impact projects.
• Table of six (6)
• Twelve (12) drink tickets
Grants entry to the Sun-Sational Social which includes catered brunch, DJ, dancing and two drink tickets per person.
• Sponsor four (4) Scholarships of $2,000
• VIP Seating of twelve (12)
• Six (6) bottles of Rosé and/or Champagne • Logo placement on Foundation’s website • Acknowledgment during event
• Sponsor two (2) Scholarships of $2,000
• VIP seating of six (6)
• Three (3) bottles of Rosé and/or Champagne
• Logo placement on Foundation’s website • Acknowledgment during event
• Sponsor one (1) Scholarship of $2,000
• VIP Seating of six (6)
• Two (2) bottles of Rosé and/or Champagne
• Logo placement on Foundation’s website • Acknowledgment during event
• Sponsor two (2) Book Scholarships of $500
• Reserve seating for four (4) guests
• Acknowledgement during event
• Sponsor one (1) Book Scholarship of $500
• Reserved seating for two (2) guests
• Acknowledgement during event
• Sponsor one (1) Book Scholarship of $500
• Reserved seating for one (1) guest
• Acknowledgement during event
$
