The Pittsburgh Paw Project's Shop

Offered by
About this shop
Kickstick is approximately 10-12 inches and filled with catnip and polyfil!
Kickstick is approximately 10-12 inches and filled with catnip and polyfil!
Kickstick is approximately 10-12 inches and filled with catnip and polyfil!
Bundle includes a catnip and polyfil filled kickstick measuring 11-12 inches, a flower shaped catnip toy measuring approx 5 inches, and a small catnip toy measuring 1-2 inches as well as a 3 oz bag of Temptations cat treats!
Add this to your cart if you’d like your items shipped. You only need to add this to your cart one time.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!