The Pittsburgh Paw Project

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The Pittsburgh Paw Project

About this shop

The Pittsburgh Paw Project's Shop

Spring Kickstick item
Spring Kickstick item
Spring Kickstick
$7

Kickstick is approximately 10-12 inches and filled with catnip and polyfil!

Spring Flowers Kickstick item
Spring Flowers Kickstick item
Spring Flowers Kickstick
$7

Kickstick is approximately 10-12 inches and filled with catnip and polyfil!

Stranger Things Kickstick item
Stranger Things Kickstick
$7

Kickstick is approximately 10-12 inches and filled with catnip and polyfil!

Spring Catnip Bundle item
Spring Catnip Bundle item
Spring Catnip Bundle
$15

Bundle includes a catnip and polyfil filled kickstick measuring 11-12 inches, a flower shaped catnip toy measuring approx 5 inches, and a small catnip toy measuring 1-2 inches as well as a 3 oz bag of Temptations cat treats!

Shipping
$7

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