The Pittsburgh Paw Project's shop

Offered by
About this shop
Each pail includes 1 catnip and polyfill stuffed kickstick measuring approximately 9
-11 inches, 1 catnip and polyfill stuffed heart shaped pillow measuring approximately 3-5 inches, 1 catnip toy measuring approximately 1-2 inches, and 1 three ounce bag of temptations cat treats.
Each pail includes 1 catnip and polyfill stuffed kickstick measuring approximately 9-11 inches, 1 catnip and polyfill stuffed heart shaped pillow measuring approximately 3-5 inches, 1 catnip toy measuring approximately 1-2 inches, and 1 three ounce bag of temptations cat treats.
Each pail includes 1 catnip and polyfill stuffed kickstick measuring approximately 9-11 inches, 1 catnip and polyfill stuffed heart shaped pillow measuring approximately 3-5 inches, 1 catnip toy measuring approximately 1-2 inches, and 1 three ounce bag of temptations cat treats.
Each pail includes 1 catnip and polyfill stuffed kickstick measuring approximately 9-11 inches, 1 catnip and polyfill stuffed heart shaped pillow measuring approximately 3-5 inches, 1 catnip toy measuring approximately 1-2 inches, and 1 three ounce bag of temptations cat treats.
Each bundle includes 1 catnip and polyfill stuffed kickstick measuring approximately 9
-11 inches, 1 catnip and polyfill stuffed heart shaped pillow measuring approximately 3-5 inches, 1 catnip toy measuring approximately 1-2 inches, and 1 three ounce bag of temptations cat treats.
Each bundle includes 1 catnip and polyfill stuffed kickstick measuring approximately 9-11 inches, 1 catnip and polyfill stuffed heart shaped pillow measuring approximately 3-5 inches, 1 catnip toy measuring approximately 1-2 inches, and 1 three ounce bag of temptations cat treats.
Each bundle includes 1 catnip and polyfill stuffed kickstick measuring approximately 9-11 inches, 1 catnip and polyfill stuffed heart shaped pillow measuring approximately 3-5 inches, 1 catnip toy measuring approximately 1-2 inches, and 1 three ounce bag of temptations cat treats.
Each bundle includes 1 catnip and polyfill stuffed kickstick measuring approximately 9-11 inches, 1 catnip and polyfill stuffed heart shaped pillow measuring approximately 3-5 inches, 1 catnip toy measuring approximately 1-2 inches, and 1 three ounce bag of temptations cat treats.
Kickstick filled with Catnip and Polyfill measuring approximately 9-11 inches
Thanksgiving Clearance! Kickstick filled with Catnip and Polyfill measuring approximately 9-11 inches
Thanksgiving Clearance! Kickstick filled with Catnip and Polyfill measuring approximately 9-11 inches
Add this to cart if you would like your item(s) shipped within the US. You only need to add this to your cart once regardless of how many items you purchase.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!