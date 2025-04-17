🎟 The Playground Membership Program

Play Pass
$15

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.monthly

Perfect for those who want to stay in the loop and get a little taste of the fun! Includes: 🎨 Early access to registration 💌 Monthly “Play Prompt” email with a creative activity 🛍 10% off single event tickets 🔒 Access to private “Playground Circle” group chat
Creative Camper
$30

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.monthly

For the ones who want regular creative outlets and fun with friends! Includes everything in Play Pass, plus: 🎟 1 free ticket to an in-person Playground event every 3 months 🖥 1 free virtual creative workshop per month 🎁 Member-only goodies (like art kits or journal prompts) 💃 Priority access to special themed nights (Dance, Karaoke, Sip & Sketch)
Playground All-Access
$60

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.monthly

For the serious creatives and joy-seekers! Includes everything in Creative Camper, plus: 🎨 1 free ticket to every in-person Playground event 🧠 Quarterly creativity coaching or brainstorming session 🎥 Behind-the-scenes content, invitations to ALL Arts Embassy & STAND Events 🎁 Surprise quarterly play packs mailed to you
addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing