The Poe Sewciety 4th Annual Frocktails

Includes entry to Frocktails 2025, a welcome mocktail, food, and the chance to mix and mingle with fellow makers in your finest Poe-inspired attire. Enjoy a night of fashion, creativity, and community—all set against the haunting elegance of Edgar Allan Poe’s timeless works.
Experience Frocktails 2025 in style with VIP Admission. This ticket includes full access to the event—enjoy a welcome mocktail, food, and the opportunity to mingle with fellow makers, all while showcasing your Poe-inspired look.
As a VIP guest, you'll also receive:
• One drink ticket
• An exclusive Frocktails swag bag
• Preferred seating for the fashion show
Celebrate creativity, community, and couture with a touch of gothic glamour—VIP-style.
Share the magic of Frocktails 2025 with a loved one! This ticket grants entry for two to enjoy an evening filled with creativity, cocktails, and couture inspired by the haunting poetry of Edgar Allan Poe. Savor welcome mocktails, light hors d’oeuvres, and the chance to mingle with fellow makers—all while showcasing your unique tailor made, Poe-inspired outfits. Celebrate creativity and connection in an unforgettable night of gothic elegance and community.
