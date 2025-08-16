The Poe Sewciety 4th Annual Frocktails

Experience Frocktails 2025 in style with VIP Admission. This ticket includes full access to the event—enjoy a welcome mocktail, food, and the opportunity to mingle with fellow makers, all while showcasing your Poe-inspired look.

As a VIP guest, you'll also receive:

• One drink ticket

• An exclusive Frocktails swag bag

• Preferred seating for the fashion show

Celebrate creativity, community, and couture with a touch of gothic glamour—VIP-style.