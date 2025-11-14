Jack & Jill Of America Inc

Hosted by

Jack & Jill Of America Inc

About this event

The Polar Express Movie Night

151 Ribault St

Spartanburg, SC 29302, USA

General Admission
$10

Enjoy the Polar Express Movie Night with hot cocoa! Concessions and light refreshments will be available for purchase.

Sponsor A Child
$10

If you would like to sponsor a child in the community to attend the event, this ticket is for you. Giving the gift of cheer to a child during the holidays goes a long way! Thank you for partnering with us.

Vendor Fee
$25

Please use this option ONLY if you wish to be a vendor for The Polar Express Movie Night.

Add a donation for Jack & Jill Of America Inc

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