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About this event
Spartanburg, SC 29302, USA
Enjoy the Polar Express Movie Night with hot cocoa! Concessions and light refreshments will be available for purchase.
If you would like to sponsor a child in the community to attend the event, this ticket is for you. Giving the gift of cheer to a child during the holidays goes a long way! Thank you for partnering with us.
Please use this option ONLY if you wish to be a vendor for The Polar Express Movie Night.
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