The Pollinator Project Nine and Dine Outing

As the Goodie Bag Sponsor, your logo will be placed directly into the hands of every golfer participating in The Pollinator Project's Nine and Dine Outing. The goodie bag will be co-branded with The Pollinator Project logo and you company's logo, ensuring strong brand visibility throughout the event and beyond. Each bag will be filled with snacks, golf tees, business cards, giveaways, and other promotional items donated. Goodie bags will be distributed to every player, providing your business with repeated exposure and a tangible connection to a meaningful cause supporting the pollinators.

Sponsorship does not include golf registration.

Visibility: 300+