The Polo Classic

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About this event
Join us in the hat parade! Prizes awarded in several categories!
Check in on the General Admission side on the stable side (east) of the field - follow the volunteers directing cars to the parking area and grab a seat with your group under the hexagon party tent! Bring a cooler or picnic lunch or purchase from vendors at The Classic then pull up a chair at one of the provided tables and watch the exciting match from the General Admission side!
Designated field view reserved parking spot for tailgaters. includes four general admission tickets. Add additional tickets for your group using the general admission selection. Tailgaters will receive 4 admission tickets, a designated, reserved parking spot on the Stable Side sideline and four chairs. Tailgaters may bring their own food and beverages or can purchase from vendors at the Classic. No personal popup tents or umbrellas are allowed.
Perfect for private or corporate groups. Includes a designated, reserved space on the field under the continuous Polo Classic canopy on the Clubhouse (west) side of the field. The space includes tables, chairs and linens for your private party. Each host provides hospitality for their guests. Tent reservations may be considered a charitable contribution to This Old Horse.
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