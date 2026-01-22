The Poncan Theatre Company, Inc.

Offered by

The Poncan Theatre Company, Inc.

The Poncan Theatre Advertising

$1000 Ad Package item
$1000 Ad Package
$1,000

Still ad before every movie

$1500 Ad Package item
$1500 Ad Package
$1,500

30 second video ad before every movie

$1750 Ad Package item
$1750 Ad Package
$1,750

Still ad before every movie & every Evans production

$2250 Ad Package item
$2250 Ad Package
$2,250

Still ad before every Evans production & 30 sec video ad before every movie

Evans Promoter item
Evans Promoter
$50

Name Recognition in donor section of Digital Production Program

Evans Partner item
Evans Partner
$250

*Name recognition in donor section of Digital Production Program

*8 tickets that can be used for one entry into any production

Evans Patron item
Evans Patron
$500

*Name recognition in donor section of Digital Production Program

*16 tickets that can be used for one entry into any production

*Slideshow ad, guaranteed to run at least twice before each production

*Logo printed on the Thank You section of Digital Production Programs

Evans Presenter item
Evans Presenter
$1,000

*Name recognition in donor section of Digital Production Program

*24 tickets that can be used for one entry into any production

*Slideshow ad, guaranteed to run at least twice before each production

*Logo printed on the Thank You section of Digital Production Programs

*Logo added to PoncanTheatre.org donor carousel

*Mention in press releases/radio interviews

Evans Producer item
Evans Producer
$2,500

*Name recognition in donor section of Digital Production Program

*32 tickets that can be used for one entry into any production

*Slideshow ad, guaranteed to run at least twice before each production

*Logo printed on the Thank You section of Digital Production Programs

*Logo added to PoncanTheatre.org donor carousel

*Mention in press releases/radio interviews

*Logo printed on the lower level of Production Poster

*Name announced in director's thank you at all curtain calls

*Social Media recognition

Free Movie Sponsorship item
Free Movie Sponsorship
$250

Sponsor one of our free movies!!

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