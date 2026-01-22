The Poncan Theatre Advertising

Offered by
Still ad before every movie
30 second video ad before every movie
Still ad before every movie & every Evans production
Still ad before every Evans production & 30 sec video ad before every movie
Name Recognition in donor section of Digital Production Program
*Name recognition in donor section of Digital Production Program
*8 tickets that can be used for one entry into any production
*Name recognition in donor section of Digital Production Program
*16 tickets that can be used for one entry into any production
*Slideshow ad, guaranteed to run at least twice before each production
*Logo printed on the Thank You section of Digital Production Programs
*Name recognition in donor section of Digital Production Program
*24 tickets that can be used for one entry into any production
*Slideshow ad, guaranteed to run at least twice before each production
*Logo printed on the Thank You section of Digital Production Programs
*Logo added to PoncanTheatre.org donor carousel
*Mention in press releases/radio interviews
*Name recognition in donor section of Digital Production Program
*32 tickets that can be used for one entry into any production
*Slideshow ad, guaranteed to run at least twice before each production
*Logo printed on the Thank You section of Digital Production Programs
*Logo added to PoncanTheatre.org donor carousel
*Mention in press releases/radio interviews
*Logo printed on the lower level of Production Poster
*Name announced in director's thank you at all curtain calls
*Social Media recognition
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