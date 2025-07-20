The Postgame Honoring the 1995 TC Football Team

Support the program. Celebrate the tradition.
Your $100 Tiffin Columbian Gridiron Club Membership helps support the football program and the young men who make it special. It also connects you to the TC football community all season long.
Membership perks include:
– Tiffin Columbian Gridiron Club apparel
– Exclusive access to purchase team gear
– Invitation to Senior Speech Night to meet the current class
– Weekly emails from Coach Lutz during the season with game updates
By selecting this ticket, you’re confirming that you plan to attend both the football game and The Postgame event at the Clover Club.
If you are a member of the 1995 team, please gather on the track near the player tunnel by 6:00 PM for pre-game staging and instructions. You’ll be recognized on the field before the 7:00 PM kickoff.
The Postgame celebration begins at 9:30 PM at The Viaduct.
By selecting this ticket, you’re confirming that you plan to attend the football game,
If you are a member of the 1995 team, please arrive by 6:00 PM and gather on the track near the player tunnel for staging and instructions. You’ll be recognized on the field before the 7:00 PM kickoff.
By selecting this ticket, you’re confirming that you plan to attend The Postgame celebration only, beginning at 9:30 PM at the Clover Club.
Whether you played, coached, or supported the team, we’d love for you to join us for a casual evening of camaraderie, light appetizers, and a toast to the 1995 Tiffin Columbian Football Team.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!