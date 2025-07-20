The Postgame Honoring the 1995 TC Football Team

Support the program. Celebrate the tradition.





Your $100 Tiffin Columbian Gridiron Club Membership helps support the football program and the young men who make it special. It also connects you to the TC football community all season long.





Membership perks include:

– Tiffin Columbian Gridiron Club apparel

– Exclusive access to purchase team gear

– Invitation to Senior Speech Night to meet the current class

– Weekly emails from Coach Lutz during the season with game updates