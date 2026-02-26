The Power of Equity to Build Wealth in 2026 Masterclass

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About this event
Digital Branding: Logo and name in the “Support Spotlight" section of the digital agenda.
Social Media: Written "Thank You" + tagged business mention in event recap posts (15K+ reach).
Digital Branding: Quarter-page ad in digital agenda; Logo on registration and recap pages (themontgomerylegacy.com).
Video Branding: Logo and website included in the "Sponsor Scroll" at the end of the recap video.
Event Presence: Shared resource table (2 sponsors max) for brochures and business cards.
Live Recognition: Verbal "Thank You" from speakers during opening remarks.
Social Media: Written "Thank You" + tagged business mention in event recap posts (15K+ reach).
Digital Branding: Everything in Gold PLUS a Full-page ad in the digital agenda.
Video Branding: "Presented By" credit with logo and website at the end of the recap video.
Event Presence: Dedicated 6-foot table in a prime location to meet attendees.
Live Engagement: 3-minute "Expert Spotlight" to address the room; Guaranteed distribution of one branded marketing item to all guests.
Full Lead Access: Receive the post-event attendee list (Name & Email) for follow-up marketing.
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