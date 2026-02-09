Center For Independent Living In Central Florida Inc

Hosted by

Center For Independent Living In Central Florida Inc

About this event

The Power of Independence: A Live Experience Celebrating 50 Years - Presented By Orlando Health and the Orlando City Soccer Club

Presenting Sponsor
$25,000
  • Named as the exclusive presenting sponsor
  • Exclusive recognition in all event materials
  • Opportunity for company representative to present welcome speech during program
  • Exclusive opportunity to distribute promotion
  • Digital recognition in event-related emails
  • Verbal recognition during event
  • Social media recognition
  • Printed program ad (Full Page)
  • Printed program recognition
  • Event signage
  • Event presentation recognition
Premier Impact Sponsor
$15,000
  • Opportunity for key company representatives to attend and be recognized
  • 8 tickets
  • Verbal recognition during event
  • Social media recognition
  • Printed program ad (Half Page)
  • Printed program recognition
  • Event Signage
  • Event presentation recognition
  • Sponsorship of the Kick Off Cocktail Social
Community Excellence Sponsor
$10,000
  • Eight (8) VIP event tickets
  • Verbal recognition during event
  • Social media recognition
  • Logo placement in the program
  • Printed program ad (Quarter Page)
  • Event signage recognition
  • Logo inclusion in the event presentation and on-screen visuals
  • Recognition on CIL’s website
Advocacy Sponsor
$7,500
  • Opportunity for key company representatives to attend and be recognized
  • 8 tickets
  • Verbal recognition during event
  • Social media recognition
  • Printed program recognition
  • Event signage recognition
  • Event presentation recognition
Support Circle Sponsor
$5,000
  • 8 tickets
  • Verbal recognition during event
  • Social Media recognition
  • Printed program recognition
  • Event signage
  • Event Presentation recognition
Signature Cocktail Sponsor
$3,500
  • Logo on cocktail signage
  • Two tickets to the event
  • Recognition during welcome
  • Program listing
  • Social media thank-you
Station Sponsor
$2,500
  • Logo on all experience signage
  • Two tickets to the event
  • Recognition during welcome
  • Program listing
  • Social media thank-you
Group Ticket
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Perfect for friends, colleagues, or supporters, the Group Ticket admits 8 attendees to this immersive celebration of independence in action. Enjoy full access to interactive experiences, live art and culinary moments, accessibility demonstrations, and high-energy raffles—all within an elevated, shared experience.

Early Bird Group Ticket
$900
Available until Jun 1

Perfect for friends, colleagues, or supporters, the Group Ticket admits 8 attendees to this immersive celebration of independence in action. Enjoy full access to interactive experiences, live art and culinary moments, accessibility demonstrations, and high-energy raffles—all within an elevated, shared experience.

General Admission
$150

General Admission provides full access to this immersive, self-guided experience celebrating 50 years of independence in action. Explore interactive exhibits, live art and culinary moments, accessibility demonstrations, and ongoing raffles in an elevated, high-energy atmosphere.

Early Bird General Admission
$135
Available until Jun 1

General Admission provides full access to this immersive, self-guided experience celebrating 50 years of independence in action. Explore interactive exhibits, live art and culinary moments, accessibility demonstrations, and ongoing raffles in an elevated, high-energy atmosphere.

Early Bird Couples Ticket
$260
Available until Jun 1

This ticket is good for two individual entries. General Admission provides full access to this immersive, self-guided experience celebrating 50 years of independence in action. Explore interactive exhibits, live art and culinary moments, accessibility demonstrations, and ongoing raffles in an elevated, high-energy atmosphere.

Kick Off Cocktail Social Ticket
Free

Join us on April 16 as we Kickoff 50 Years of Impact!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!