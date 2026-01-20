The Power of One, The Impact of Many Soiree 2026

Hosted by
Snag your ticket by Saturday, February 21, 2026, to scoop up this special offer. We cannot wait to celebrate with you!
*If you would like to donate to help cover the cost of a ticket for one of our tutors, you can do so just before you check out.
*****There is no need to add extra fees in order to complete your purchase or donation. Every dollar of your ticket goes straight to funding our program and supporting our scholars. Your generosity fuels the impact!*****
Starting Sunday, February 22, 2026, tickets will be at full price.
Grab a table of 8 and make it a night to remember! Bring your people, share the joy, and celebrate the power of community at The Power of One, The Impact of Many Soirée: good vibes, great company, and significant impact — all at one table.
