The Power of One, The Impact of Many Soiree 2026

Treat yourself to the ultimate self-care experience with a luxurious package that includes Bath & Body Works essentials, a bath brush for those hard-to-reach places, a nail brush, and a soothing foot massager—everything you need for relaxation and rejuvenation. Plus, enjoy four reserved seating tickets to cheer on the Ontario Tower Buzzers (Dodgers Affiliate) at Ontario Field during the 2026 season (valid for any game except April 2nd).





Get your raffle ticket for a chance to win the perfect blend of pampering and unforgettable local sports excitement!