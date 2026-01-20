The Power of One, The Impact of Many Soiree 2026

About this raffle
Add a touch of effortless elegance to your collection with the Kendra Scott Ari Heart Gold Pendant Necklace in Rose Quartz. Feminine, timeless, and beautifully asymmetrical, this standout piece shines whether layered or worn solo—and it’s guaranteed to spark compliments all night long. A chic, romantic treasure perfect for gifting or indulging yourself.
Item generously donated by Kendra Scott, Serial Entrepreneur and "Guest Shark" Investor
Elevate every moment with a sleek, premium JBL Personal Speaker—delivering rich, room‑filling sound in a beautifully portable design. Perfect for travel, gatherings, or everyday luxury, this elegant audio essential brings high‑quality performance wherever life takes you.
Escape to Napa Valley with an exclusive wine‑tasting experience for four at the renowned Honig Winery. Where you and your guests can immerse yourselves in sun‑drenched vineyards, savor award‑winning, sustainably crafted wines, and enjoy a luxurious, unforgettable getaway in one of California’s most iconic wine regions. This is the perfect blend of relaxation, flavor, and indulgence — all while supporting Sage Pathways, Inc's mission.
Certificate generously donated by Honig Winery.
Pamper yourself or someone special with this luxurious Bath & Body Works self-care set, designed for the ultimate relaxation experience. This indulgent collection includes:
~ Refreshing bath gel for a soothing cleanse
~ Exfoliating body scrub to leave skin silky smooth
~ Hydrating lotion for lasting nourishment
~ Fragrant candle to create a calming ambiance
~ Hand-selected self-care essentials for a spa-like retreat and more...
Whether you're unwinding after a long day or gifting a moment of tranquility, this basket is the perfect way to embrace comfort, relaxation, and self-care.
Treat yourself to the luxury you deserve!
Take your music experience to the next level with the Tzumi SuperBass Portable Bluetooth Speaker! Designed for crystal-clear HD sound, this powerful speaker features dual 5-watt speakers to deliver deep bass and rich audio, ensuring every gathering is a hit.
Whether you're hosting an outdoor party, enjoying a karaoke night, or need reliable sound on a construction site, this speaker has you covered. Its Bluetooth connectivity and multiple media ports (AUX, USB, SD Card, and FM radio) make it easy to play your favorite tunes anytime, anywhere.
But that's not all—vibrant LED lights add the perfect touch of energy to your event, while the included microphone lets you belt out your favorite songs like a star.
Portable, powerful, and built for fun, the Tzumi SuperBass Bluetooth Speaker is the ultimate addition to any celebration. Bid now and bring the party to life!
We've got you covered. Enjoy a 12-month limited warranty from the date of your purchase
Items were purchased using gift cards generously donated by Home Depot.
Treat yourself to the ultimate self-care experience with a luxurious package that includes Bath & Body Works essentials, a bath brush for those hard-to-reach places, a nail brush, and a soothing foot massager—everything you need for relaxation and rejuvenation. Plus, enjoy four reserved seating tickets to cheer on the Ontario Tower Buzzers (Dodgers Affiliate) at Ontario Field during the 2026 season (valid for any game except April 2nd).
Get your raffle ticket for a chance to win the perfect blend of pampering and unforgettable local sports excitement!
Savor the flavors of Italy with this thoughtfully curated selection of fine foods and wine. Featuring pasta, traditional sauces, and paired wine, this basket brings the essence of Italian cuisine right to your table.
Whether you are planning a romantic dinner, hosting an intimate gathering, or simply treating yourself to a luxurious meal, this collection promises to transport your palate straight to the heart of Italy with every bite and sip.
Enjoy a day on the green with four complimentary green fees, including golf carts, at one of the area’s premier courses. Perfect for a friendly round with family or friends, this package is valued at $320 and offers flexibility for your schedule—redeemable Monday through Friday (non-holidays) at any time, or Saturday and Sunday after 11 am. Please note, this offer is not valid for tournament play or on designated course holidays. Tee off and experience the perfect blend of leisure and competition!
Certificate generously donated by San Dimas Canyon Golf Course.
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