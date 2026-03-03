Total Capacity Training And Development Center

Hosted by

Total Capacity Training And Development Center

About this event

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“The Power of the Thread”Fashion Showcase

700 Speechley Blvd

Hillside, IL 60162, USA

Add a donation for Total Capacity Training And Development Center

$

General Admission
$20

Power of the Thread is a student designer showcase celebrating creativity, confidence, and craftsmanship. Young designers from the Sew w/Me Academy present original pieces they have designed and created, bringing their vision to life on the runway.

Sponsor Gold
$500

Student Designer Showcase Sponsorship Opportunities

Power of the Thread is a student designer runway showcase presented by the Sew w/Me Academy at Total Capacity Training & Development Center (TCTDC). This event celebrates creativity, skill development, and youth empowerment through fashion and design.

By becoming a sponsor, you are directly supporting young designers as they gain confidence, showcase their work, and develop valuable creative and entrepreneurial skills.

Gold Sponsor – $500

Premier Event Sponsor

• Business logo featured prominently on event flyer and promotional materials
• Logo recognition on event program and signage
• Verbal recognition during the event
• Opportunity to include promotional materials in guest bags
• Recognition on social media platforms
• 4 complimentary event tickets

Sponsor Silver
$250

Student Designer Showcase Sponsorship Opportunities

Power of the Thread is a student designer runway showcase presented by the Sew w/Me Academy at Total Capacity Training & Development Center (TCTDC). This event celebrates creativity, skill development, and youth empowerment through fashion and design.

By becoming a sponsor, you are directly supporting young designers as they gain confidence, showcase their work, and develop valuable creative and entrepreneurial skills.

Silver Sponsor – $250

Supporting Sponsor

• Business name or logo on event flyer and promotional materials
• Recognition in the event program
• Social media recognition
• 2 complimentary event tickets

Sponsor Bronze
$100

Student Designer Showcase Sponsorship Opportunities

Power of the Thread is a student designer runway showcase presented by the Sew w/Me Academy at Total Capacity Training & Development Center (TCTDC). This event celebrates creativity, skill development, and youth empowerment through fashion and design.

By becoming a sponsor, you are directly supporting young designers as they gain confidence, showcase their work, and develop valuable creative and entrepreneurial skills.


Bronze Sponsor – $100

Community Sponsor

• Business name listed in the event program
• Social media thank you post
• Recognition during the event

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