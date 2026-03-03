“The Power of the Thread”Fashion Showcase

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About this event
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Power of the Thread is a student designer showcase celebrating creativity, confidence, and craftsmanship. Young designers from the Sew w/Me Academy present original pieces they have designed and created, bringing their vision to life on the runway.
Power of the Thread is a student designer runway showcase presented by the Sew w/Me Academy at Total Capacity Training & Development Center (TCTDC). This event celebrates creativity, skill development, and youth empowerment through fashion and design.
By becoming a sponsor, you are directly supporting young designers as they gain confidence, showcase their work, and develop valuable creative and entrepreneurial skills.
Premier Event Sponsor
• Business logo featured prominently on event flyer and promotional materials
• Logo recognition on event program and signage
• Verbal recognition during the event
• Opportunity to include promotional materials in guest bags
• Recognition on social media platforms
• 4 complimentary event tickets
Power of the Thread is a student designer runway showcase presented by the Sew w/Me Academy at Total Capacity Training & Development Center (TCTDC). This event celebrates creativity, skill development, and youth empowerment through fashion and design.
By becoming a sponsor, you are directly supporting young designers as they gain confidence, showcase their work, and develop valuable creative and entrepreneurial skills.
Supporting Sponsor
• Business name or logo on event flyer and promotional materials
• Recognition in the event program
• Social media recognition
• 2 complimentary event tickets
Power of the Thread is a student designer runway showcase presented by the Sew w/Me Academy at Total Capacity Training & Development Center (TCTDC). This event celebrates creativity, skill development, and youth empowerment through fashion and design.
By becoming a sponsor, you are directly supporting young designers as they gain confidence, showcase their work, and develop valuable creative and entrepreneurial skills.
Community Sponsor
• Business name listed in the event program
• Social media thank you post
• Recognition during the event
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!