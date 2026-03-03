“The Power of the Thread”Fashion Showcase

Student Designer Showcase Sponsorship Opportunities

Power of the Thread is a student designer runway showcase presented by the Sew w/Me Academy at Total Capacity Training & Development Center (TCTDC). This event celebrates creativity, skill development, and youth empowerment through fashion and design.

By becoming a sponsor, you are directly supporting young designers as they gain confidence, showcase their work, and develop valuable creative and entrepreneurial skills.

Gold Sponsor – $500

Premier Event Sponsor

• Business logo featured prominently on event flyer and promotional materials

• Logo recognition on event program and signage

• Verbal recognition during the event

• Opportunity to include promotional materials in guest bags

• Recognition on social media platforms

• 4 complimentary event tickets