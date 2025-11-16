Partner with the Power of Us!

About this event
Benefits
One Power of Us Game from the first production run anticipated November 2026 • Name in Supporters section of the first printing of the official game booklet • Progress Updates.
All Supporter benefits plus: Name highlighted in Collaborators section • One Power of Difference Assessment and online consultation
All Collaborator benefits • 2 games • Invitation to a virtual prototype play test in May • Option to add a short dedication in the official game booklet.
All Creator benefits • 3 Power of Us Games • Logo/name featured prominently in booklet & website • 2 Power of Difference Assessments w/hour long consultations
All Partner benefits • Recognition on the back of the box • 4 Power of Difference Games • 3 Power of Difference Assessments and online consultations
All Sponsor benefits • Up to 5 Power of Us Games • Large logo placement & optional short message in booklet • “Presented in part by…” credit • 1 Group introduction (up to 10 people), Group Assessment, and online Group Consultation • 5 media/social media/event acknowledgements
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