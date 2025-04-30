The Practice Space's Online Auction

Welcome to Good Hot, a unique bayside sauna experience tucked away in Point San Pablo. Arguably one of Richmond’s best kept secrets! Treat yourself to an hour and thirty minutes of pure bliss with this private sauna and cold plunge ft. an incredible view — perfect for a date night or mini getaway with friends!
Family Pass to the Oakland Zoo
$40
Need to shake up your Saturday? Why not take a trip to the Oakland Zoo - home to over 850 native and exotic animals, a new, state of the art Veterinary Hospital, and an ADA accessible Gondola Ride over the Oakland Hills! This Family Pass covers entry for 2 adults and 2 children.
Story Slam at the Moth Live
$20
Can’t get enough of public speaking? We’ve got the event for you—2 tickets to an unforgettable night of storytelling and cozy community at the award-winning Moth’s Live Storytelling events in Berkeley or San Francisco! Item winners will get to choose the theme, night, and location from the options below:
San Francisco at Public Works:
* ONLY IN SAN FRANCISCO – May 20, 2025 (You would have to email us the names over the weekend)
* GO YOUR OWN WAY – June 24, 2025
Berkeley at Freight & Salvage:
* SMALL WORLD – May 22, 2025
* HOSPITALITY – June 4, 2025
One-of-a-Kind Movie Night at The New Parkway
$25
Check out Oakland’s most unique theater experience at the New Parkway. Offer includes tokens for 5 movie tickets, so you can treat the whole family!
All Day Kayak & SUP Rentals w/101 Surf Sports
$40
Summer’s here, and it’s the perfect time to grab a paddle and your friends for a beautiful day on the water with kayak and paddle-board rentals from 101 Surf Sports! Offer includes an all day SUP or kayak for 4 people, ft. an introductory lesson based out of 101's San Rafael location.
San Jose Earthquakes vs. Houston Dynamo!
$40
This Memorial Day weekend, grab a friend and head to PayPal Park on Saturday, May 24, 2025 to cheer on the incredible San Jose Earthquakes as they go up against Houston Dynamo! Kick off at 7:30 :)
Luxury Hair Care Bundle
$50
Don't miss out on this luxury hair care basket featuring assorted shampoos, conditioners, and styling products from professional beauty brand R+Co Haircare. Valued at over $350!
Title Nine Backpack & Goodies
$40
This ergonomic daypack from our friends at Title 9 is full of swag from sustainable, women-owned brands to keep you ready for all your adventure needs. Bag includes: stasher and toiletry travel bag, LED string lights, water bottle, beanie & hair ties, wipes, towel, wallet & keychain, stickers & patches.
This ergonomic daypack from our friends at Title 9 is full of swag from sustainable, women-owned brands to keep you ready for all your adventure needs. Bag includes: stasher and toiletry travel bag, LED string lights, water bottle, beanie & hair ties, wipes, towel, wallet & keychain, stickers & patches.