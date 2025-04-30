The Practice Space's Online Auction

Can’t get enough of public speaking? We’ve got the event for you—2 tickets to an unforgettable night of storytelling and cozy community at the award-winning Moth’s Live Storytelling events in Berkeley or San Francisco! Item winners will get to choose the theme, night, and location from the options below: San Francisco at Public Works: * ONLY IN SAN FRANCISCO – May 20, 2025 (You would have to email us the names over the weekend) * GO YOUR OWN WAY – June 24, 2025 Berkeley at Freight & Salvage: * SMALL WORLD – May 22, 2025 * HOSPITALITY – June 4, 2025

Can’t get enough of public speaking? We’ve got the event for you—2 tickets to an unforgettable night of storytelling and cozy community at the award-winning Moth’s Live Storytelling events in Berkeley or San Francisco! Item winners will get to choose the theme, night, and location from the options below: San Francisco at Public Works: * ONLY IN SAN FRANCISCO – May 20, 2025 (You would have to email us the names over the weekend) * GO YOUR OWN WAY – June 24, 2025 Berkeley at Freight & Salvage: * SMALL WORLD – May 22, 2025 * HOSPITALITY – June 4, 2025

seeMoreDetailsMobile