The Dr. Charles T. Lunsford Educational Foundation

Hosted by

The Dr. Charles T. Lunsford Educational Foundation

About this event

ROCHESTER ALPHAS 'PRE-PARTY 65' @ THE PORT with a Special Guest Sponsor

1000 N River St

Rochester, NY 14612, USA

New to the Party!
$29.65
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

We can't wait to see you and are elated that you are investing in our next generation of leaders.

'Honored Guest' Gala Ticket Holders:
$19.65

Thank You for Your Support! We are glad that you will be joining us for both the Pre Party & The Gala.


ONLY 1 PRE-PARTY TICKET FOR EACH HONORED GUEST GALA TICKET PURCHASED.


YOU MUST PRESENT A COPY OF YOUR GALA E-TICKET AT THE DOOR OF THE EVENT TO UTILIZE THIS TICKET CLASS.

'Special Guest' Gala Ticket Holder:
$9.65

Thank You for Your Advance Level of Support! We are glad that you will be joining us for both the Pre Party & The Gala.


ONLY 1 PRE-PARTY TICKET FOR EACH SPECIAL GUEST GALA TICKET PURCHASED.


YOU MUST PRESENT A COPY OF YOUR GALA E-TICKET AT THE DOOR OF THE EVENT TO UTILIZE THIS TICKET CLASS.


LIMITED RESERVED SPECIAL GUEST PARKING IS AVAILABLE!

'VIP Guest' Gala Ticket Holder:
Free

Thank You for Your Support at the Highest Level! We are glad that you will be joining us for both the Pre Party & The Gala.


PLEASE FOLLOW THE INSTRUCTIONS FOR VIP TICKET HOL:DERS LISTED ABOVE:


Add a donation for The Dr. Charles T. Lunsford Educational Foundation

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!